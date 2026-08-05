Our annual championships began last night Wednesday 5 August and continue 6, 12 and 13 August until finals Friday 14 August.

Last week’s Winter competition match results follow.

Match of the week between Jake Shaw and Alex Doyle could only be described as an intense, riveting and highly entertaining display of tight, hard squash with barely a second between strokes.

Jake was two sets down then stole the third set 15-12 only to succumb to Alex’s relentless power and touch game losing the fourth set 11-15.

After four big sets, sub Grace Chudleigh and Danielle Hornery were set for set until Danielle moved ahead and won the fifth.

Results for Wednesday July 29

Court one: Bayleys v Cogswells 15 points to 6.

Alex played a steady game well enough to defeat Christine 6-1, Robey McMillan managed a 6-1 win also over Nikki Doyle and sub Grace Chudleigh v Danielle Hornery was a 3-4 result.

Court two: Benticks v Schofields 7-all.

Michelle v Ellie 6-1, Beth Cannon v Lindy Cowhan no game, Zac Wheeldon v Oliver Bayley 1-6.

Court three: Coombs v McMillans 12 to 9. Graham used his touch shots well beating Gabe 6-1, Lucy Robinson and Kimberley Chudleigh had a solid, high scoring four setter where at two down Kim won set three 15-6 after which Lucy scored a touché 15-6 set taking the match and Georgia Bayley v Grace Chudleigh 1-6.

Thursday evening, July 30

Court One: Pipers v Dawes 22 points to 19.

Darryn v Oli in their usual fast-paced, well-placed thriller which Darryn won 6-1, Will Markwort v Jono Cannon no game, forfeit to Lockie Jones, sub B Hardy v Tim Welsh 3-4, Adam Chudleigh v John Ridley no game, forfeit to Lucas Jones.

Henry Willis v Nate Markwort 1-6 and Jack Coleman v Ian Perin 6-1.

Court two: Jones’ v Hornerys 21 to 33. Max v Sam 6-1, Austen Brown v George Lane 1-6, Sandy Paterson v Blair Thomas 2-5, Scott Webb is back on track defeating Dave West 6-1, forfeit to Den Haynes, forfeit to Hunter Bilsborough, sub v Bec Jones 1-6 and finally sub Noah Brown v sub Oli Bayley 5-2.

Court three: Shaws v Doyles 18 points to 37.

Forfeit to Dan Bayley, Cam Dale v Claire Bayley 1-6, Lawry Brayne and Max Ridley went on for five well fought sets where Lawry’s amazing, soft touch shots and Max’s fleet foot retrieving and power drives made for exciting squash. At two sets down Max won the next three sets 15-13, 15-12, 15-11.

Jacob Cannon v Tony Trotter 6-1, Mitch Roylance v Jacob Davis 2-5 and Sebastion Markwort v Noah brown 1-6.

Competition resumes for week three August 19, draw both nights: Team 5 v 6, 3 v 4, 1 v 2.