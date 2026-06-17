Nine-year-old Jack Morrison has made a remarkable entrance onto the competitive martial arts scene, claiming a state title in his very first outing.

Competing at the Matsushima Kyokushin Australia State Championships at Sydney’s Heffron Centre, Jack brought home gold in the boys’ nine years lightweight division, capping off an impressive debut performance.

The young Forbes competitor also showed his versatility by securing a bronze medal in the non-contact division.

"We're so proud," mum Donna said.

"It's such an achievement, he's put so much effort and work in."

Jack’s martial arts journey began early, starting judo at just four years old before taking up karate when the family returned to Forbes.

He now trains with Central West Kyokushin Karate under Sensei Michelle, who encouraged him to step into competition along with two other Parkes club mates.

Emanuel Townsend claimed silver as runner up in his division, and Hudson Stonestreet fought like a champion although he didn't place this year.

After missing last year’s championships due to illness, Jack set his sights firmly on this year’s event and committed to months of preparation.

Jack was at first mistakenly placed in the non-contact division for the championships and although that takes specific training, he stepped up to give it a go and claimed the bronze medal.

When it came time for Jack's full contact fights he was well prepared.

He competed in two two-minute fights, amassing the highest points to be awarded the gold medal.

It's an incredible achievement and recognition of months of hard work both at home and in the dojo to prepare, Donna said.

In training, students study their kata - a choreographed sequence of defensive and offensive movements that develop their technique - as well as spar with each other to learn to safely deliver and take the hits and kicks of combat.

In competition, they wear a padded chest plate, and must keep within the rules of contact as they earn points.

"It takes a lot of dedication and discipline," Donna said.

Jack now continues working toward the nationals in August this year.