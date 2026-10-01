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Jake jumps to top state award

<p>Jake Tomlinson has taken out the Junior Country Championship with his horse Hallie. Jake has also been named junior jumping rider of the year. PHOTO: Foundation to Finish Equine</p>\\n
<p>Jake Tomlinson has taken out the Junior Country Championship with his horse Hallie. Jake has also been named junior jumping rider of the year. PHOTO: Foundation to Finish Equine</p>\\n

Jake Tomlinson has taken out the Junior Country Championship with his horse Hallie. Jake has also been named junior jumping rider of the year. PHOTO: Foundation to Finish Equine

Jake Tomlinson has been named Equine NSW's Junior rider of the year.
Brendan McCool
October 1, 2026 • 12:00

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