Forbes’ Jake Tomlinson is ready to enter the Sydney Royal showjumping arena at this year’s Easter show, building on recent success with his two horses.

Jake, with his mare Hallie, won the Junior Championship at Canberra Royal in February, then backed up last weekend to win the Mini Prix at Camden Show.

“It was her first Mini Prix and she won it so it was a really good weekend,” Jake said.

The Mini Prix is open to riders of all ages, with jumps of 130–140cm, marking a step up from junior classes, which are for riders aged 12 to 18 and feature jumps of around 120cm.

Jake, who first spotted Hallie’s potential while riding her for another owner, has now been working with the mare for more than two years.

“Her temperament on the ground is the quietest horse we have: she loves just being around us,” he said.

“It’s like when you get on her, you flick a switch and she’s go, go, go, she wants to jump.

“And then when you hop off she chills out.”

At Sydney Royal Jake will ride Vincenzo, better known as Vinnie, in the Young Riders.

Vinnie also jumped well at Canberra, and has since had success at Mudgee Show, as he rebuilds from injury.

“He’s just starting to come back to his old self, each time he goes to a show he gets better and better,” Jake said.

The Sydney Royal program is a demanding one for both horse and rider, but Jake is looking forward to the challenge.

“Sydney Royal is known for big tracks - it’ll be good,” he said.

While he is now firmly focused on showjumping, Jake’s path into the sport began in a very different arena.

He first learned to ride through rodeo, before a chance connection between the local pony club and ranch sorting association introduced him to showjumping - a move that ultimately set him on his current path.

Now, alongside his competition success, Jake has launched his own business, Foundation to Finish Equine, offering professional horse training and education services.