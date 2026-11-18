MEN'S GOLF By SHORT PUTT Last weekend there were plenty of golfers on the course when the club hosted the Annual Forbes Nissan Classic. Players travelled from afar to be tested on the Forbes course and to enjoy the weekend that included plenty of sunshine but also a single severe rainstorm. The main event was the Sunday Classic, sponsored by Frank Spice Nissan. This is an individual stroke competition with prizes for Scratch, Handicap and Stableford for both men and ladies. The field on Sunday saw 116 players, comprising 99 men and 17 ladies, covered the course with representation from 21 clubs stemming from the coast and right through the Central West. The course was in excellent condition with the greens quite slick but running true. The winner of the Classic Trophy and the A-Grade Scratch was John Betland with a 71 Scratch score. He was a bit untidy at the start of his round opening with three bogeys but thereafter his front-9 was par golf all the way. On the back-9 he showed his true talents with no bogeys and three birdies to cover that half in 3-under. Runner-up in the A-Grade Scratch was Shane Sallaway with 75. Across his round he parred each of the par-3’s but a few bogeys popped up that were countered by two birdies to give him a fairly even game. John Betland congratulates B-Grade Scratch winner Mike Jeffress from Parkes. John Betland congratulates C Grade scratch winner Cameron Herbert. The B-Grade Scratch went to Mike Jeffress (Parkes) with 92. He enjoyed his front-9 despite three double-bogeys but had more stumbles on the back-9. He was pleased to par each of the 9th and 18th to close his halves. The runner-up was Lex De Bock (Gosford) with 97, on count back from Stephen Reed (Mangrove Mountain). Both players had very even games but Lex had the better back-9. The C-Grade Scratch was won by Cam Herbert with a solid 94. He thought his day was done following a quadruple-bogey on the 4th and a triple-bogey on the 9th but his back-9 was quite steady. Runner-up was Richard Smith with a very steady 96. There was not much difference between his halves although a better finish would have won him the spoils. The ladies Scratch was won by Brianna Duncan with an 87. She played the front-9 well but struggled a bit on the back-9. Her best play was a string of pars for the 5th through to the 8th holes. Runner-up was Jenny Doherty (Magenta Shores) with 90. She had the opposite play with a bumpy front-9 but a very good back-9. The Vets Scratch was won by Ben Amor (Dubbo) with 77, helped by his ‘eagle’ on the 6th hole. John Betland congratulates junior scratch winner Isaac Page. The junior Scratch went to Isaac Page (89) with a very steady round which included a ‘triple’ on the 15th hole. Prizes were awarded for Handicap and Stableford with the full results list available at the Pro Shop. The NTPs went to: Men A-Gde 1st – Benji Wu (Parkes), B-Gde 18th – Jason Fernie (Temora), C-Gde – Nil; Ladies 9th – J Doherty, 18th B Duncan. The slick greens made 2’s very hard to come by. There were many ‘shaved holes’ but in the end only six 2’s were recorded. The keenly contested Super pin was grabbed by Bob Curtale (Cowra) with a shot to 162 cm. He did convert for his ‘2’. Quite a few players struggled on the 4th and 9th holes with high scores marked on those holes. Mike Gerakios (Breakers) and Mark Edwards (Cowra) top scored on the 4th with 10’s, while Mat Devlin (Cowra) took those honours on the 9th with a ‘10’ that followed his quadruple-bogey on the 8th. The field for Saturday’s 4BBB Stableford competition was well represented with many regular Saturday golfers playing. The 125 players included 113 men and 22 ladies with representation across 22 clubs. This event had separate comps for men and ladies. The men's Scratch Stableford winners were John Betland and Russ Barwick (Monash CC) who managed 40 points. They combined well with John dominant on the front-9 and Russ finding form on the back-9. The runners-up were Caleb Hanrahan and Tim west with 39 points. Caleb stormed through the front-9 with 21 individual points but both stumbled on the back-9 but still managed to combine well. The men's Handicap Stableford went to Mark Troth and Mark Edwards (both Cowra) with 46 points, where Mark Troth did the heavy work for the whole game finishing with a ‘2’ on the 18th for a 4-pointer. Mark Edwards did manage a 4-pointer on the 14th to cover for one of Troth’s rare blemishes. The runners-up on count back were Peter De Bock (Gosford) and Dan Stephenson (Mangrove Mountain) with their 46 points. Dan Stephenson did the work here with the occasional help from Peter with a 3-pointer on the 11th hole keeping their score going. The ladies Scratch Stableford was won by Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with 30 points. While Brianna did the work on the back-9 Carolyn did chime in with timely scores when needed. The runners up were Kerry Stirling and Heather Davidson with 27 points. Their play was steady throughout but not enough putts dropped to give them more 3-pointers. The ladies Handicap Stableford was won by Leah Knight (Magenta) and Kelly Dr Bock (Gosford) who managed 44 points thanks to some good handicaps. Kelly was the mainstay on the front-9 while Leah contributed the better on the back-9. The Runners-up on count back were Wendy Simmons and Sharon Grierson. Wendy had the better of the play on the front-9 but they shared the work on the back-9. The NTPs went to: Men 9th – Alf Davies, 18th – P Pymont; Ladies 9th – B Duncan, 18th – A Simmons. The men's Super pin went to Levi French (262cm) and the Ladies Super pin went to Heather Davidson (1042cm). Novelty prize results are: Men 2nd Shot on 12 – A Gde L French, B Gde C Dheer, C Gde B Slack-Smith; Ladies 2nd shot on 13 – B Duncan. Play on Saturday was marred by a severe rainstorm in the mid-afternoon that caught many players. Some players found shelter before continuing but a few groups were in the open and gamely played on with some detrimental effect to their game. Here is the news: A reminder for nominations for the Men's Pennants for 2027. Please put your name on the Division team sheets in the Pro Shop. Players are reminded to complete their score cards correctly. This means totalling and calculating scratch and nett scores and also showing stableford points if that is the comp. The signed scorecard is the determination, not the result shown on the leader board screen. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 21 November is and Individual Stroke comp that incorporates the ‘Medal of Medallists’. Among the field 29 players will contest this honour. VETS GOLF It was a one/two finish for Forbes players at the twin-towns veterans golf competition played on the Forbes circuit last week. Forbes club captain Ken Walton's 38 points again put him in the frame for another win, but he was countered by Alf Davies who won the day with a fine 39 points. Only 27 players contested the day but this number was due to Parkes only having six starters. Given these stats it was a given Forbes would win the twin-towns shield - best six players from both clubs - with the final count being 217 points to Parkes' 171. Forbes won the majority of trophies headed by encouragement award winner Andrew Moon, while nearest-to-pin winners were Alf Davies and Steve McAlister on the ninth hole and Ken Walton on the 18th. The ever reliable Gordon Pritchard prevented a clean sweep by winning the B grade NTP on the 18th. Forbes will again be the centre of attention for vets golf this week with the staging of the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf competition. Registrations will open at 9am for a 10am shotgun start. Tuesday golf: Eleven players were on board for Tuesday golf with Peter Barnes a comfortable winner on 29 points for the 12 holes. Runners-up on 27 points were Trevor Drury and Ted Morgan, with Ken Walton next best on 25. In the Top Dog competition November and with two weeks to go, Trevory Drury on 59 points leads the way, closely followed by Ted Morgan (57) and Warwick Judge and Ken Walton rounding out the top four with 54 and 52 points respectively. Brianna Duncan (right) won the ladies scratch event on Sunday, after teaming up with Carolyn Duncan to win the 4BBB on Saturday. LADIES GOLF This weeks ladies golf results begin with play from Wednesday’s Stableford match. Wendy Simmons was the Division 1 winner scoring 33 points closely followed by Sally Crosby 32. Deborah Dingwall played some slick golf carding 42 points and a visit to the handicapper along with Deb Tilley one point behind with 41 points. Ball winners were Deb Tilley, Julie Wood and Sally Crosby. Nearest to the pins were Sarah Black on the 9th and Deb Dingwall on the 18th. Saturday 14th was the first day of the Nissan Classic weekend of golf. The first day’s play was a 4BBB Stableford , scratch and handicap. Scratch winners were the mother and daughter combo, Carolyn and Brianna Duncan, taking the win with 30 points, three clear of Kerry Stirling and Heather Davidson. Handicap winners on countback were visitors Leah Knight (Magenta Shores golf club) and partner Kelly De Block (Gosford Golf Club) combining to card 44 points from Wendy Simmons and Sharon Grierson also carding 44 points. Nearest to the pins were Brianna Duncan on the 9th, Ann Simmons on the 18th hole and Nearest the hole with the second shot was Brianna Duncan. Singles comp winner was Heather Davidson scoring 39 points from next best Brianna Duncan. Sunday 15 November Nissan Classic individual play in scratch winner was Brianna Duncan with 11 points from visitor Jennifer Doherty (Magenta Shores) 8 points. Ladies nett winners were Sharon Grierson 73 points and r/u Ann Simmons 74. Stableford winners were Sharon Grierson 35 from next best Ann Simmons 34 points. Nearest to the pins were Jennifer Doherty (Magenta Shores) on the 9th and Brianna Duncan on the 18th hole. Matches set down for play this week include Saturday 21 Noevmber 18 holes of stroke Medal of Medalist Sponsored by Walkers-Ag-n-Vet and Kate Steel-Park. Wednesday 25 November is Mullian sponsored by Deb Dingwall in one division, it’s also cake day. Shotgun start. Good golfing everyone. SUMMER SIXERS By SMOOTH SWINGER The fourth round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw two teams score below 100. The best of these was LIV Golf with a score of 94 that dominated Shankaholics. In Group 1 the early ‘top team’ Elders Insurance (113.5) were downed by Backpack Bandits whose 97 were the other team to break 100. Forbes Auto accounted for HD&SI while The Choppers kept Murray’s Mates winless. In Group 2, dominated by the LIV Golf success, Six Appeal (103) had a win over Southside Swingers (105.5) while Full Strength Dry accounted for Walkers AgnVet with the same scores. Group 3 results were generally closer where The Optimists accounted for Flip Floppers by a point, The Duffers down Still Trying and Part Time Putters had a big boost with a win over LITT. Group 4 matches were marred by three teams not presenting a score. Globe Hotel (101) earned extra points when they defeated Sandbaggers (108). On the Leader boards Elders Insurance has a narrow lead in Group 1, Six Appeal are well ahead in Group 2, The Duffers have a handy lead in Group 3 while in Group 4 ‘Out and About’ have a strong lead. For week 4 the voucher winners were: Members – Graham Newport, Non-members – Jaymes Rath. The ball sweep went down to 33.5 nett. Keep your eyes open for a ‘Bonus Round’ coming up soon. Winning that week could help your team to jump up the leader board. With this good weather keep the sunscreen and insect repellent handy.