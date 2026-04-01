Week 5 results of our current Short Summer competition Wednesday evening March 25.

Team positions: Marks are ahead on 43 points, LBils follow on 36, then it's Phils with 34, HBils have 28 points, RBils have 25 and next Canns follow on 22.

Results

Court One: LBils v Marks 6 to 8. Luke v Nate 5-2, sub Nivon Scott v Charlie Newton 1-6.

Court two: Cans v HBils 1 to 6. Beth v Harry Bilsborough 1-6.

Court three: Phils v RBils 7 to 7. Harry v Rachel 1-6 and Noah Brown v Danielle Hornery 6-1.

Thursday night: Jones are first with 113 well earnt points, Hornerys next on 93, Bayleys 93 also then Millers follow with 87, Dawes have 80 points and Shaws are on 79.

Results

Court one: Millers v Jones 12 points to 16. Sub Jake Shaw v Max 1-6, Cooper Jones v Lawry Brayne 6-1, Lyndal Cooper v T-Jay Markwort in a huge match where both opponents were neck and neck; 15-11, 10-15, 7-15 and 15-12 but Lyndal snuck the last two points to win 16-14 and sub Ian Perrin v Ken Bryant 1-6.

Court two: Hornerys v Dawes 16 to 19. Sam v Oli 1-6, Georgia Lane v Shanna Nock 6-1, sub Cam Dale and Max Ridley had an epic runathon but Cam said it was well worth the sweat cause at two sets each and 16 all he snatched the required two points for an 18-16 set win. Then it was Lucas Jones v Bec Jones 4-3 and Ian Perrin v Zac Wheeldon 1-6.

Court three: Bayleys v Shaws 16 points to 12. Dan v Jake 1-6, Austen Brown v Cameron Dale 6-1 and Hunter Bilsborough v Deb Bryant 6-1.