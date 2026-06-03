Attention please; if scorers use unused score sheet blocks for players from another court please be sure this match result is transferred to the correct court score sheet and also is not counted with the totals of the sheet used otherwise confusion can occur.

Results for Thursday evening, May 28, week six of play.

Big team scorers were Pipers and Jones 35 and 36 points and highest individual point scorers were I think; Cooper Jones with 70 points, Danielle Hornery 66, Dad and son Dan and Ollie Bayley both 60.

Comp leaders are Jones 205 points and HKrosses 185, Pipers follow with 183, Dawes 159, Shaws 147 and JKrosses 137.

Court One: Shaws v Jones’ 27 points to 36. Jake v sub D Piper 1-6, Sam Hornery v George Lane 6-1, Austen Brown lost set one to Brendon Allegri but swept up the next three, all 15s to Brens 10, 10, 13. Scott Webb v sub Dave West 5-2 but Tim Coombs v Blair Thomas was 2-5, Lindy Cowhan, sub Bec Jones and Robey McMillan lost to Tim Welsh, Lucas Jones and Nate Markwort 1-6, Brothers Nixon and Hudson Scott had a healthy four set tussle won by Nixon this time 3 sets to 1.

Court two: Pipers doubled JKrosses score and then some 35 to 14.

Darryn v Jake 6-1, Dan Bayley and Cooper Jones hit and ran for five full sets to decide a winner which was Cooper on this occasion taking the fifth 15-13, Wayne Bilsborough v Shanna Nock 6-1, sub Scott Webb v Dave West 6-1, Jacob Cannon v Tony Trotter 5-2, Greg Ridge v Henry Willis no game, sub Nate Markwort v Noah Brown 6-1, Danielle Hornery v Ollie Bayley was a mega five setter of extended duration where Danielle won sets one, two and three 15-9, 15-9 and 15-9.

Court three: HKrosses v Dawes a close 27 to 29.

Henry and Oli had a furious three set squash feast of finesse by Henry and relentless retrieving by Oli much to their spectators delight. Amazing match.

Jono Cannon v Alex Doyle 1-6, Cameron Dale was two sets up but lost the third 13-15 to Mark Webb then regained momentum for a 15-11 fourth set win. Weivan Huang v Sandy Paterson 1-6, Dennis Haynes v Deb Bryant 6-1, Ken Bryant v Bec Jones 1-6, Jack Coleman v sub Nate Markwort 1-6 and Zac Wheeldon v Ian Perin 6-1.

This week’s draw: Team 6 v 5, 2 v 3, 1 v 6.