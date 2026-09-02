MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

Last Saturday the Forbes golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm conditions while meeting the challenge of the sandy greens. The scores were good but many players still had trouble steering their putts correctly.

Last Saturday’s competition was a 4BBB Medley Stableford, sponsored by Cahill’s Footwear.

The field of 76 players comprised 57 men and 19 ladies with only one visitor and two Juniors among them.

Many players were keen to get out early, record a good score and then zip to the league footy to support the Forbes Magpies.

The early ‘clubhouse leaders’ were Niel Duncan and Ken Sanderson with 44 stableford points but they did not feel confident about holding their lead. They expected some better scores to come from those who played on the drier sandy greens later in the day. And so it was.

The winning pair comprised Harry Callaghan and Alister Carlisle who were in the second last group of the day and put together 48 points.

They both scored well individually but also combined well. Harry could do no wrong on the front-9 but was thankful for Alister’s good play when Harry could only score 2-points on some holes.

Both players slacked off on the back-9 but still combined well with Alister covering Harry’s only miss of the day.

The runner-up pair played slightly ahead of Harry and Alister and took over the mantle of ‘clubhouse leaders’.

Steve Rogers and Leo Wilks (Grenfell) had a difficult time. Steve got them off to a good start with two 3-pointers but quickly lost his swing although did manage a 4-pointer on the 9th.

Thereafter Leo shouldered the bulk of work to finish with an individual 41 points, while Steve could not believe the number of ‘misses’ he had.

The best ladies pairing of Jill Cripps and Lyn Kennedy were looking good early in the day on 43 points, and ahead of Ev and Stephen Uphill on count back. But alas better scores rolled in through the day.

The best individual score of 42 (69 scratch) was carded by Harry Callaghan. He scored 23 points on the front-9 but faltered on the back-9.

He was well pleased with his ‘eagle’ on the 15th where his putter did not let him down, but less so after his double-bogey ‘miss’ on the last hole which ruined his chance of a personal best score.

The best ladies score was 39 points by Carolyn Duncan.

The ball sweep based on the Individual scores went to 36 points on count back, going to: 41 – D Bayley; 39 – C Duncan; 38 – P Murphy, V Lane, A Quirk; 37 – C McMillan, S French, S Crosby, L Alley; 36 – G Newport, J Cripps.

The only visitor was Leo Wilks from Grenfell GC. He seemed to enjoy the day on the sandy greens managing to score 41 points with 2- and 3- pointers. A 4-pointer on the 10th was followed by a 1-pointer on the 11th but otherwise he was sound.

The NTP’s went to:

9th – Men: B Woonton, Ladies: H Davidson;

18th – Men: A Quirk, Ladies: E Uphill.

Brett and Archie converted for their ‘2’ but I am not sure how the ladies went.

There were nine 2’s scored by the men with the 9th yielding four of them and the first yielding one thanks to good play by Dan Bayley which earned him 4-points.

The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Steve Williams. His shot finishing at 220cm was well inside the only other name on the card which was Sally Crosby at 626 cm. Despite the mild conditions this green proved hard to hit with many tee shots finishing left. Maybe there was a ball magnet there. And Steve did convert for a ‘2’.

Among the men players there were numerous ‘misses’ which makes it difficult to identify if there were any ‘Bo Derek’s’ on the cards.

There were two players determined to finish each hole and who recorded a ‘9’ on their cards. Both of these scores came on the 7th hole. Jade Page came close when he put two balls OB on the 7th but his chipping prevented a calamity.

The 10th hole rewarded good play. Both Ken Sanderson and Leo Wilks managed birdies there after hitting the green in regulation and sinking their putts.

At the other end of the scale Terry and Blake Sharpe needed inspiration to find the green let alone sink any putts. They did support the remainder of the field and easily won the ‘Bradman’ prize if there was one.

The sand on the greens was a problem for the early players when a little dew made the sand stick to the ball during putts.

But once the surface dried out there was another challenge – the core holes.

Many putts seemingly heading for the hole deviated at the last moment to either miss entirely or shave the edge of the cup. Both Max Haley and Jade Page suffered in this regard.

Expressing enjoyment during play can be most satisfying. Harry let out a real whoop when he converted for his ‘eagle’ on the 15th.

Sandy Paterson was thrilled with his play on the 6th hole. From a difficult position he converted for a par. Unfortunately in his expression of joy he frightened Niel Duncan whose was putting on the 12th. This caused Niel to cringe in mid-stroke which resulted in a missed par. But his partner Ken had it covered.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news:

A reminder about the KENO 2-Person Ambrose 9-Hole event, to be held on Sunday 27 September.

This takes the place of the original 18-Hole format. The top teams across the State will then be invited to play prior to the Golf NSW Open to be held at the Vintage GC.

The Wallace Cup has reached the semi-finals after some interesting games in the quarters.

At the top of the draw Brad Ashton defeated Caleb Hanrahan 2-up and faces Dan Bayley who managed to overcome Cam Herbert who had a ‘shot per hole’ advantage.

In the bottom half Cam McMillan (1) eased past Wayne O’Niell (9) and now faces Kim Herbert (8) who used his guile to outfox a confident Archie Quirk (4).

The semi-finals are due to be completed this weekend with the finalists shaping up after that. Stephen Uphill has commanded this event well and no doubt will be ensuring the matches are played without delay.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 5 September, is the Monthly Medal sponsored by Walkers AgnVet. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

The Parkes ‘boys’ on their home track put the cleaners through visitors Forbes in last Thursday twin towns veterans golf competition where Bruce Chandler with a nearest the pin win stopped a clean sweep.

Despite the course being presented in top condition scores were not as hot as expected due mainly to the slick greens.

However, John Ivey found touch to score 38 points just ahead of the NZ warrior John Fowler runner-up with 37 points on a count-back from club mate Rob Cunningham.

Keeping it in the club Greg Diener was the recipient of the encouragement award while nearest the pins winner were - 4th, A grade Phil Bishop, B grade Bruce Chandler, 11th A grade Ron Hetherington, B grade John Ivey.

Ball sweep winners – 37 points Rob Cunningham (P), 36 Nym Dziuba (P), 35 Peter Boschman, Rob Staples, Ron Hetherington, Zac Kelly (P), Don McKeowen, Barry Shine, Ken Walton (F), 34 Robert J Lea (P), Alf Davies, Steve Uphill and Steve McAlister (F).

With much fain-fare MC PB highlighted the day’s success of the host club where 44 players were welcomed to witness Parkes ‘on a roll of one’ winning the twin town shield with 218 points (six of the best individual scores from their 20 reps) to Forbes’ 207 points (23 starters). The non vet was Parkes professional Zac Kelly.

Thursday’s play will be in Forbes where it is tipped the home club will once again rule supreme as Parkes players usually find difficulties for no reason. The challenge is there, bring it on.

Next Lachlan Valley 18 holes is in Parkes on September 17 which will incorporate the LVVGA Championships. More news on this major later.

Wasn’t August a disaster for Tuesday social golfers, only one round registered!

With that the in mind brains behind the outing all agree that August points for the Top Dog award will be forwarded to September, so this how it stands: Barry Shine leading on 32 points with next best Warwick Judge 26, Peter Scholefield and Ross Williams 24.

With September having five Tuesdays anything can happen so get the clubs out for a hit during the start of Spring. Be at the Pro Shop by 9am for ball toss and if interested a ‘cuppa’ after where the problems of the world are usually solved but another dozen or so added.

LADIES

Ladies golf results for this week include cake week results for 26 August. Jean Judge was our sponsor for this individual Stableford, with play in two divisions.

Heather Davidson took the Division 1 by four clear shots from next best Kerry Stirling with 34.

Division 2 had two ladies with 33 points, the count back system gave the win to Jill Cripps from Sally Perry.

Closest to the pins were won by Heather Davidson on the 9th and Robin Lyell on the 18th.

Saturday 29 August was a 4BBB Medley Stableford.

Jill Cripps and Lyn Kennedy teamed up and were the best of the ladies finishing 8th. Husband and wife duo Steve and Ev Uphill were tied for 10th.

Nearest to the pins were Heather Davidson on the 9th, Ev Uphill on the 18th then 2nd shot onto the 12th hole was Brianna Duncan.

This week's matches include on Wednesday 2 September the Di Barnes and Bess shields 18 holes of stroke, Monthly Medal and putting comp with play in two divisions.

Saturday's match is 4BBB v Par sponsored by Lindy Pollock and Jen Hubbard.

The Trangie annual ladies tournament has had a change in date and will be played 5 September.

The Shootout final sponsored by Miller, Whitty and Lennon along with our own Sally Crosby will be played Sunday 13 September at noon if you’re lucky to have qualified. Names can be found in the ladies locker room.

Until next week, good golfing everyone.