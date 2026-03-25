SQUASH

By Drop SHOT

Forbes' annual Squash Open is this weekend, don’t miss it.

Week 4 results of our current competition.

Wednesday evening

Marks are ahead, LBils follow then it's Phills next, Canns follow before HBils with RBils last.

Court One: LBils v RBils 9 points to 5.

Luke v Rachel 6-1, Oli Bayley and Danielle Hornery played an amazing match challenging each other until at two sets all Danielle romped home 15-7 and 15-7.

Court two: Bils v Phills 7 points all.

Harry B v Harry P 6 to 1, Sub Sam Webb v Noah Brown 1-6. Court three; Marks v Canns 7 points all. Nate v Beth 6-1, Charlie Newton v Sam Webb 1-6.

Thursday night

Jones are out front, Bayls close behind, Mills follow with Horns next ahead of Dawes then it's Shaws trailing.

Court One: Mills v Shaws a big 30 points to 12.

Sub Darryn Piper v Jake 6-1, Cooper Jones v sub Lawry Brayne 6-1, sub Will Markwort v Cameron Dale 6-1, Sam Mackay v Deb Bryant 5-2, Lyndal Cooper v Jacob Cannon 1-6, Robey McMillan v sub Zac Wheeldon 6-1. Court two: Dawes v Bayls 17 to 25.

Oli v Dan 6-1, sub Will Markwort v Austen Brown 4-3, Weivan Huang v young Hunter Bilsborough who played well against his speed Demon opponent in a mega match as both blokes went set for set 15-9, 10-15, 15-13, 11-15 and then at 13 all Weivan risked two match winning shots and scored both taking the set 15-13, top match guys.

Henry Willis v Bec Jones 1-6 and Zac Wheeldon v sub Roby McMillan 1-6.

Court three: Jones v Horns another big 30 to 12.

Max v Sam 6-1, Lawry Brayne v sub Hunter Bilsborough 5-2, Tim Coombs v Mark Webb 3-4, T-Jay Markwort v Lucas Jones 5-2 and Ken Bryant v Ian Perin 6-1.

This week’s draw: Both nights Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4.