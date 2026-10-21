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Legends tournament smashes bowls records

<p>Viv Russell and Robert Dukes congratulate the winners of the Legends Day, Warwick and Matt Parker and Doug Miller from Parkes.</p>\\n
<p>Viv Russell and Robert Dukes congratulate the winners of the Legends Day, Warwick and Matt Parker and Doug Miller from Parkes.</p>\\n

Viv Russell and Robert Dukes congratulate the winners of the Legends Day, Warwick and Matt Parker and Doug Miller from Parkes.

News and results from Forbes Sports and Rec Club aka the Bowlie
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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