SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

Another highly successful annual Green Shield Junior Squash Tournament was held last weekend at both Parkes and Forbes squash centres.

Teams of keen players under 17 years of age down to under 11 years from various squash clubs across NSW and the ACT congregated for two days of highly competitive squash rackets to determine state rankings per individuals and team selection for other upcoming tournaments.

The local autumn squash comp also continues into its eighth week of play and the comp leaders Jones have amassed an amazing total of 265 points, Pipers follow close behind on 238, HKrosses are next for 231, Dawes hold 207 points, Shaws boast 204 and JKrosses trail on 191.

Results for Thursday evening, June 4

Court One: Pipers v Dawes 27 points to 29. Darryn v Oli in a must watch match between two exceptional exponents of squash.

After four riveting sets 8-15, 14-16, 15-9, and 15-8 Darryn claimed the win 15-11.

Dan Bayley v Alex Doyle 1-6, Max Ridley v Mark Webb where Mark, at two sets up to Max’s one, decided to win the fourth set 15-8, Hunter Bilsborough v Sandy Paterson 1-6, Jacob Cannon v Deb Bryant 6-1, sub Ollie Bayley v Beth Cannon 2-5, and Danielle Hornery v Ian Perin 6-1.

Court two: J Krosses vs Jones’ 22 to 26. Cooper Jones v George Lane 6-1, Shanna Nock v sub Wayne Bilsborough 2-5, Dave West v Pete Cowhan 6-1, Henry Willis was determined to take a set from young Lucas Jones and he did 18-16 but Lucas managed the match win 5-2, Noah Brown lost to an energetic Nate Markwort 1-6, and Ollie Bayley on court again played an excellent match defeating sub Zac Wheeldon 5-2.

Court three: H Krosses v Shaws 22 to 28 points. Will Markwort and Austen Brown, two ever improving young players had a tough match, Will won set two 15-11, and set four 15-13, Austen won set one 15-13, set three 15-9 and set five 15-12.

Cameron Dale v Scott Webb was a solid five setter where Cameron dominated front court and Scott back court but Cameron won the thrilling fifth set 19-17, Weivan Huing v sub Hunter Bilsborough 3-4, Dennis Haynes v Lindy Cowhan 6-1, Ken Bryant v T-Jay Markwort 1-6, Jack Coleman v Robey McMillan 2-5.

Thursday June 11

Court one: HKrosses v JKrosses 24 points to 22.

Henry v sub Darryn 6-1, Jono Cannon v Cooper Jones 1-6, Will Markwort v Shanna Nock 5-2, Cam Dale v David West 4-3, Dennis Haynes v Tony Trotter 5-2, Ken Bryant v sub Nate Markwort 1-6, Jack Coleman v Noah Brown, Zac Wheeldon v Ollie Bayley 1-6.

Court two: Dawes v Shaws 19 to 30. Oli v sub Darryn 3-4, Chris McQuie v Austen Brown 1-6, Mark Webb v Scott Webb 2-5, Bec Jones v T-Jay Markwort 1-6, Beth Cannon v sub Danielle Hornery 6-1 and Ian Perrin v Nixon Scott 1-6.

Court three: Jones v Pipers 34 to 28. Sub Oli Dawes v Darryn 3-4, George Lane v Dan Bayley 3-4, Bren Allegri v Wayne Bilsborough 1-6, sub Blair Thomas v Max Ridley 6-1, Blair Thomas v Hunter Bilsborough 5-2, sub Greg Ridge v Jacob Cannon 1-6, Lucas Jones v Greg Ridge 6-1, Hudson Scott v sub Nixon Scott 3-4.

This week’s draw: Team 3 v 5, 1 v 4, 2 v 6.