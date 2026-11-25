Forbes Public School student Madi West will put the town on the main stage this weekend when she travels to Melbourne to compete at the national School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship. Madi qualified to compete in the under 11 discus, throwing a personal best of 30.64m with her third throw at the state carnival earlier in the year. "It felt good coming out of my hand. I couldn't believe it when they read how far it went," she said. Madi said it was very exciting to qualify for nationals in discus. "I had just gone up to a heavier discus at my school carnival in June, from 500g to 750g so I was unsure on how I would go with it. "But I have enjoyed throwing the heavier discus, sometimes I like to even practice with a 1kg," she said. Madi also competed in the shot put event at the state level, making the top eight, though she did not qualify for the national level. "I didn't even know there was a nationals before this year. It wasn't something I really thought about," she said. Madi said she hopes to make the top eight, and while a PB would be pretty cool, the main thing she wants to do is have fun and meet some new friends from the other states. Madi first got involved in shot put and discus when she joined Little Athletics when she was seven and remembers going to her first carnival with her cousins. "I didn't really know what events I would like but I won my first medals in shot put and discus. "So I've sort of enjoyed throwing ever since," she said. Over the years Madi said she has undertaken a range of training including going to any clinics held around the area with her sister and travelling to Canowindra and Sydney when she can fit it around other sports to train with experienced coaches. "The last 18 months though it has been my dad who has been my main coach," Madi said. "We go out to Botanical Gardens a few times a week to practice, as well as Little Athletics on a Tuesday night." "As a family we go to carnivals on the weekends, which is fun because I spend time with my friends and also see friends from other towns I have met through Athletics. "I like getting to travel around to other towns and see different places," Madi said. "I also really like helping the younger kids at Athletics on a Tuesday night who are learning how to throw." Madi said she wants to say a big thank you to everyone who has wished her well and supported her with raffle tickets and messages of good luck. She said she also wants to thank her school for their support and the people that have helped train her. "I will do my best to show them what the country kids are made of," she said.