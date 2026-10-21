Magpie Hector claims Sydney Cup on sport's big night

Friday night delivered a fairytale finish for Forbes connections at one of the most significant meetings in Australian greyhound racing history, with local favourite Magpie Hector storming to victory in the Sydney Cup. On the final night of racing at Wentworth Park after 94 years, the Forbes-trained and locally-owned greyhound produced a commanding performance to claim the Group 2 feature by six lengths and etch his name into the history books. Magpie Hector, named for local rugby league legend Hector Acheson, is trained by Jack Smith and owned by a Forbes consortium, many of whom were trackside to witness the triumph on an emotional and historic night for the sport. More than 6,000 people packed Wentworth Park for the sold-out "Last Lap at Wenty" farewell, marking the end of an era for one of Australia's most iconic greyhound racing venues. The night culminated in the Million Dollar Chase won by Magical Ang, the third to Peter Lagogiane. “I think we all knew it would be a memorable evening having experienced the final night at Dapto last year, but I don’t think anyone expected what was delivered,” GRNSW Chief Executive Officer Steve Griffin said. “And a fairytale finish with Peter Lagogiane – or three-Pete as he is being called - winning his third Million Dollar Chase final with Magical Ang was the perfect way to cap an incredibly emotional the evening." Mr Griffin thanked everyone involved in putting on a night to remember. “From the moment the decision was made that we should exit Wentworth Park before the official end of the lease in September next year, our teams began working on making the Last Lap at Wenty a spectacular night never to be forgotten," he said. “It’s said that saying goodbye is never easy and after 94 years, to walk out of Wentworth Park for the last time brought a tear to the eye, but we now move on to the next chapter for the sport, and that will be a new city racing precinct built at Richmond.” GRNSW announced last week that following an extensive assessment of potential sites located in Western Sydney, the existing Richmond Club site has been selected as the site to replace Wentworth Park. With the assistance of Deloitte Australia, GRNSW assessed 12 potential sites across Western Sydney with the assessment determining that a rebuilt, multi-purpose facility at the existing Richmond site was the best option. The options being pursued by GRNSW will see a multi-purpose facility built either on the existing Richmond Club footprint or expanded footprint. The new facility will be multi-purpose with the proposals being considered including the building of three new tracks, new club facilities (under a joint venture arrangement), 24/7 attended boarding kennel and training facilities in addition to a veterinarian practice. The proposals also contemplate a joint venture for the construction of motel accommodation on site.