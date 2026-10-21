Social media
Home page>Sport>Magpie Hector claims Syd...
Sport

Magpie Hector claims Sydney Cup on sport's big night

<p>Trainer Jack Smith, the Walkers and consortium of owners celebrate the Sydney Cup win on the historic Last Lap at Wenty on Friday night. </p>\\n
<p>Trainer Jack Smith, the Walkers and consortium of owners celebrate the Sydney Cup win on the historic Last Lap at Wenty on Friday night. </p>\\n

Trainer Jack Smith, the Walkers and consortium of owners celebrate the Sydney Cup win on the historic Last Lap at Wenty on Friday night.

The Forbes-trained greyhound featured on an historic night of racing
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES