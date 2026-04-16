GREYHOUNDS

You could probably hear connections cheering all the way from Wentworth Park when Forbes-trained Magpie Hector won another Group 1 race on Saturday night.

The Jack Smith-trained greyhound claimed the Association Cup final for a local group of owners on greyhound racing's Golden Easter Egg night.

From box eight, the son of Feral Franky raced home in a record 41.51 seconds.

"He's just a terrific dog, isn't he?" Smith said in the post-race interview.

It's the third Group 1 win for Magpie Hector, who has now won 16 of 33 starts, bringing his total prize money to $345,890.

It wasn't an easy win: the light brindle dog making his way up the outside and chasing down the leader over the final metres of the 720m race to secure a win that saw him heralded a staying sensation by commentators.

It's a thrill for Andrew Walker and the syndicate of local owners.

"You probably heard 'em roaring, that's what it's all about," Smith said post-race.

"They've just secured this dog and they're having a ball, believe me."