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Magpie season: Forbes hosts PMP grand finals

<p>PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n
<p>PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n

PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak'd Lens

Town turns black and white as Magpies celebrate grand final glory on home soil
September 8, 2026 • 04:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 05:08

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