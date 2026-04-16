Forbes Magpies are ready to play for points when the Peter McDonald Premiership season kicks off this weekend.

First grade coach Cameron Greenhalgh says most of the 2025 grand final side are signed up, fired up, and training the house down – and there are some exciting additions to the senior ranks.

From Bathurst, Jackson Brien and Caleb Wardman have come alongside another former club man Nick Booth while from Parkes, Brandon Paige has joined 2025 signings Chad Porter and Jake Porter.

Experienced Magpies in Nick Greenhalgh, Mitch Andrews, Jack Hartwig, Traie Merritt, Ben Maguire, Farren Lamb are back, and look out for the next generation in Max Hartwig coming up from the junior ranks.

From the Magpies’ own premiership-winning sides, Jake Grace is lacing up the boots again.

“He thought maybe he still had a bit to offer and I definitely think he does,” Greenhalgh said.

The stacked squad means the club has seen both outstanding numbers and a level of professionalism through pre-season training.

For Greenhalgh, who’s coached a lot of senior and representative footy over the years, it’s exciting to watch – and does create the best kind of issue for selectors looking to name first grade and reserve grade sides for this weekend.

“Everyone’s been excelling at training,” Greenhalgh said.

“Pre-season drags on a little bit at times so I think now it’s business time – and we’ve spoken about that the last week – everyone’s pretty keen and ready to go out, have a really good crack and play for points.”

Forbes fans won’t get to see their team play at Spooner Oval until Sunday, 17 May, with the club on the road for the first three rounds.

Magpies have early road trips to Dubbo, Wellington and Nyngan before a bye in Round 4, but it should all pay dividends at the end of the season.

“Two in a row on the road is a big ask at times, we’re going three in a row but that’s a challenge that’s in front of us,” Greenhalgh said.

The opener is in Dubbo this Sunday, against a Macquarie side who have recruited well and are expected to bring their own new resolve to the season.

“That’s a really tough one to start with, Dubbo on the road, but that’s a challenge we’re willing to accept,” Greenhalgh said.

And it should all pay dividends at the end of the season, with the Magpies at home in the final three rounds.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in the boys,” Greenhalgh said.

“They’ve been around long enough now, a lot of them, to know what it takes.”