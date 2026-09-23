Magpies honour a pair of local rugby league legends

Great football clubs are built on people who dedicate their time, energy and passion to ensuring the jersey continues to be worn with pride. So it was only fitting that Forbes Rugby League Club recognise a couple of the people who have done that at an historic home grand final. With four teams wearing the Magpies colours in western premiership deciders, Peter "PK" Kennedy and Geoffrey "Hector" Acheson took a lap of honour of Spooner Oval at half time in the reserve grade fixture. Club president Matthew Jack said each had left an indelible mark on the club - their contributions spanning generations. "Both men excelled on the field, earning the ultimate individual recognition as Best and Fairest winners, a testament to their skill, commitment, and consistency," Jack said. "Both experienced the joy of team success, playing their part in securing premiership victories for the Magpies. "They understood that success is never achieved alone, and they wore the black and white jumper with pride and determination." But their dedication to the club didn't stop with their playing days. Magpies fans stand as Geoffrey Acheson comes past on a lap of honour of the ground. Each stepped forward to lead the club as president, taking on the responsibility of guiding the Magpies through challenges and opportunities alike. Their leadership ensured the club remained strong, competitive, and connected to the community that has supported it for generations. Their sons and grandsons have proudly followed in their footsteps, pulling on the black and white and continuing a football journey that spans generations. Jack described that as a true measure of a football life well lived - the love of club and community handed from one generation to the next. "Peter Kennedy and Geoffrey Acheson represent the very best of what the Forbes Magpies Football Club is all about: commitment, loyalty, leadership, mateship, and family," Jack said. "The history of the Magpies cannot be told without their names featuring prominently within it." Sunday's grand final provided an opportunity to celebrate both men's achievements and what they helped build. "On behalf of everyone connected to the Forbes Magpies Football Club, we offer our sincere thanks and admiration to two men whose contributions have enriched this club beyond measure," Jack said. "Once a Magpie, always a Magpie."