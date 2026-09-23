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Magpies honour a pair of local rugby league legends

<p>Peter \"PK\" Kennedy is another local league legend whose family have also contributed to the Magpies across generations. </p>\\n
<p>Peter \"PK\" Kennedy is another local league legend whose family have also contributed to the Magpies across generations. </p>\\n

Peter "PK" Kennedy is another local league legend whose family have also contributed to the Magpies across generations.

They took a lap of honour on the historic home grand final day.
September 23, 2026 • 07:00

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