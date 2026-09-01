Forbes will head into a huge grand final weekend with four Magpies sides in it after a dramatic first grade qualifier went down to extra time at Spooner Oval.

Forbes and Mudgee were locked at 28-28 when the full time buzzer sounded on 80 minutes that had been packed with big moments for both sides.

It was Forbes who found another gear in extra time to win 38-28 and seal their place in the big dance against Dubbo Macquarie this coming Sunday.

"That’s semi-final football right there," Coach Cameron Greenhalgh said as supporters swarmed onto the field to congratulate the winning side.

“It was up and down but this group, they stay in the fight."

The Magpies piled on 10 points in extra time - including two successful penalty kicks from captain Nick Greenhalgh and a try to Bailey Hartwig.

The main game had already given the spectators packing the new grandstand and surrounding the field plenty of thrills with the lead changing hands repeatedly, a pile of penalties and two sin-binnings.

It capped a day where three Magpies' teams secured their places in their competitions' deciders, with reserve grade locking in on Sunday.

In the first grade game, Forbes opened well with tries to Jackson Brien and Jack Hartwig, along with a conversion and penalty kick, giving the Magpies a 12-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Mudgee hit back over the following 10 minutes, crossing twice after Forbes penalties to cut the margin to just two points.

With half-time approaching the Magpies responded, Chad Porter putting Charlie Lennon over to extend the lead to 16-10 at the break.

Then Mudgee came out firing in the second half, crossing twice to move ahead 20-16.

The Magpies wrestled back the advantage when Ben Maguire crashed over beside the posts, with Greenhalgh adding the extras to make it 22-20.

Two Mudgee penalties then edged the visitors back in front at 24-22.

With 19 minutes remaining, Jake Grace pounced on a loose ball and crossed next to the posts, putting Forbes ahead 28-24 and igniting the crowd.

The Magpies held Mudgee out until the final five minutes of regular time, when a try in the corner - followed by a missed conversion - levelled the scores at 28-all.

The Magpies celebrate Bailey Hartwig's extra time try that sealed their grand final spot.

“It was tough,” captain Nick Greenhalgh said.

“It was backwards and forwards, silly errors, silly penalties crept in … but our boys just dug deep all game.”

The halfback was full of praise for his teammates and the Forbes community.

The victory carried extra significance for the Magpies following the tragic loss of teammate Hayden Bolam in June.

The club wears jerseys featuring Bolam’s playing number, nine, on the front.

"I hope we did him proud today coz he certainly lifts us,” Nick said.

"And this crowd and this community - it's unbelievable, I can't describe it.

"Forbes is just home and we love it."

In extra time two penalties awarded to Forbes gave Greenhalgh the opportunity to put his side ahead, and he slotted both kicks to establish a 32-28 lead after the opening five minutes.

In the second five Bailey Hartwig crashed over to put the result beyond doubt.

“Once we got on top and our boys started rolling, the noise coming out of that grandstand and all around …” Nick said.

“The boys just find another level and go forward for you.”

Now an historic four Forbes Magpies sides contest deciders this weekend.

The club had an incredible five teams in contention right up to the qualifiers, but our women's tackle team in their debut season went down to Orange CYMS on Dubbo.

The CYMS team ran out 42-0 winners to set up a grand final with Mudgee.

LEAGUE TAG FIRST TO QUALIFY

In the first game of the day, Macquarie took an early lead over Forbes and held onto it – 12-nil at half time.

It wasn't ideal but coach Anthony Davies had every confidence in his side.

“That’s a position we’ve been in against Macquarie on this ground, in this season,” he said.

“I was still quietly confident … I just felt like we needed to hang onto the ball.”

It was a display of brilliance by Erin Naden – named the competition’s player of the year – that put first points on the board for the hosts and changed the direction of the game.

“I felt like we really grew a leg after that,” Davies said.

“We just needed the momentum to shift that bit and then we were right in it.”

With just seven minutes of play remaining, Ruby Jones crossed for a try and Erin’s successful kick levelled the scores.

The sides remained locked until the final three minutes, when the Magpies were awarded a penalty.

They held onto that 14-12 lead to secure their place in the grand final, where they’ll take on Orange CYMS this coming Sunday.

It’s a great week to be a Magpie, Davies reckons.

“It’s a great club,” he said.

“The culture in the club is unbelievable and the culture in our league tag team - I feel - has definitely won us semi-finals this year.

“We’ve had ups and downs this year but we’ve stuck together and I feel like that’s what wins you tight games in semi-finals.”

League tag will take on Orange CYMS this weekend.

UNDER 18S IN ANOTHER THRILLER

Forbes’ Under 18s, also playing before the Spooner Oval crowd, opened up an early lead over Orange Hawks with tries to Bobby Mundy, Alby Denyer and Charlie Taunton.

Joe Nicholson kicked the extras to give the team an 18-nil advantage before the visitors responded for 18-6 a half time.

It took 10 minutes of play in the second half for Hawks to cross again, narrowing the gap to 18-12.

A Thompson Hurford double changed the momentum, giving Forbes a 28-12 lead but Hawks again surged to close it to 28-18.

Forbes will meet Bathurst Panthers in the big dance.

REGGIES BATTLE IT OUT IN DUBBO

Reserve grade had to travel to Dubbo on Sunday to compete and the Magpies’ first points came through two penalty goals.

Caleb Wardman was first to cross the try-line, setting up an 8-0 lead when the conversion missed.

Macquarie narrowed the gap before half-time but the visitors took an 8-6 into the sheds.

Magpies were awarded yet another penalty early in the second half but another Macquarie try leveled the scores at 10-10.

A determined Dubbo side backed up for a second try to take the lead, then it was Forbes’ turn to level the scores at 14-14 in another thrilling finals encounter.

With just two minutes to play, Tommy Maguire crossed the line for 18-14 and four Magpies teams in grand finals.

They meet Mudgee in the grand final.