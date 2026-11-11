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Magpies set sights on 2027

<p>Committee members (back) Cameron Greenhalgh, Troy Hurford, Ben Godden (front) Anthony Davies, Elysse Merritt, Courtney Hodge and Matt Jack. PHOTO: Forbes Magpies</p>\\n
<p>Committee members (back) Cameron Greenhalgh, Troy Hurford, Ben Godden (front) Anthony Davies, Elysse Merritt, Courtney Hodge and Matt Jack. PHOTO: Forbes Magpies</p>\\n

Committee members (back) Cameron Greenhalgh, Troy Hurford, Ben Godden (front) Anthony Davies, Elysse Merritt, Courtney Hodge and Matt Jack. PHOTO: Forbes Magpies

Troy Hurford takes on rugby league club presidency, committee looks to build on historic year
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

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