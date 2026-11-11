Magpies set sights on 2027

RUGBY LEAGUE Fresh from a historic campaign, the Forbes Magpies are turning their attention to 2027 with the committee locked in and long-serving clubman Troy Hurford stepping into the president's role. After delivering four grand final teams and two premierships in 2026, the Magpies are looking to ensure that success is the foundation for the future. For Hurford, who's been on the committee for the past six years, it's an exciting time although a role he didn't plan to take on. "The club means everything to me," he said. "Myself, Matty Jack and Benny Godden all said last year was our last year on the committee and it was time for someone else to take the reins, so to speak. "Then when we couldn't find a president initially, I spoke to a few people I wanted if I was going to take the job on - and once we got them, we were set." The committee includes premiership-winning first grade coach Cameron Greenhalgh as junior vice president and outgoing president Matty Jack as treasurer. Courtney Hodge is secretary, Ben Godden and Anthony Davies are senior vice presidents, Brett Haydon is a second junior vice president, Chris Butler registrar, and Ben Scott and Elysse Merritt round out the committee. The club really is coming from an historic position, with the achievements of 2026 to be remembered for a long time. "It was what dreams are made of," Hurford said. "To make the semi-finals alone is a great achievement, but to have four grades in grand finals was unbelievable. "We have the best supporters in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition, probably country NSW, and they probably don't realise how much the players thrive from their support." Hurford believes the strong connection between the club and the wider community is one of the keys to the Magpies' enduring success. "We could not function without the tremendous help we get from the Magpies Old Boys committee and all our other helpers on game days at home and away," he said. "I think coming from a town of around 8,000 people, everyone knows someone playing for the Magpies, whether it be junior or senior Magpies. "The club is so important to the community. "I've always said if you have kids or adults playing sport, they always have the right people around them, whether it be teammates, coaches, committee members or just people to point them in the right direction, and this club has a habit of doing that. "That's why we love being involved." It also positions the club well for the future and Hurford is excited about what lies ahead. "I know we have big shoes to fill after our efforts last year of four teams in grand finals and I would be naive to think that would happen every year," he said. "But don't worry we will be trying even harder this year to emulate last year's efforts." The Magpies will have new faces in key coaching roles, with Jake Grace taking charge of the under-18s and Traie coaching first grade after learning under Greenhalgh. "Traie deserves this opportunity," Hurford said. "He is a four-time grand final winner and has learnt plenty from Cameron over the years, but will have his own little touches to try and get the desired result at the end of the season." Hurford said the committee's focus would be on maintaining the club's strong foundations while continuing to improve. "We nearly have our playing roster complete for 2027 so after that we will take a little break until the season kicks off with pre-season around Australia Day," he said. The support from the community in sponsorship has already been amazing. "We've had local businesses ringing asking, 'How do I get involved with sponsorship?', which shows everyone wants to get behind us and be a part of the Magpie family," Hurford said.