Forbes Magpies delivered a Mother’s Day to remember, producing a clean sweep over Parkes with four grade victories in front of a buzzing Spooner Oval crowd.

Fans filled the newly-unveiled grandstand with members enjoying a bird’s-eye view of the action from the second storey.

When the first grade clash began, it delivered exactly what fans had hoped for.

Both sides came out firing, but it was Forbes who struck first, turning pressure into points to storm out to an 18-0 lead across a well-contested 40 minutes.

Parkes refused to go quietly, planting a crucial try beside the posts right on halftime to claw the margin back to 18-6 and keep the contest alive.

Any hope of a comeback was quickly tested.

The Magpies exploded out of the sheds in the second half, with Mick Coady crossing in their opening set.

Parkes responded five minutes later to close the gap to 24-10, but that would be as close as they got.

Zeke Hartwig escaped to cross in the corner, Hayden Bolam powered over following a barnstorming Jordy Hartwig run, and Chad Porter ignited the crowd with a length-of-the-field effort.

With Nick Greenhalgh flawless with the kick - whether from the sideline or directly in front - the Magpies had surged to a 42-10 lead with 13 minutes to play and they weren’t finished yet.

Traie Merritt and Mitch Andrews added the finishing touches, sealing a 54-10 victory that capped off a perfect day for the home side.

Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh acknowledged the physical battle his side faced early.

“I feel for (Parkes) they lost three or four guys who were in their starting team early which put them on the back foot a bit,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be tough and our pack aimed up like they always.

“I wouldn't trade them for anyone - they're unbelievable.”

That crucial try immediately after halftime proved to be a turning point, allowing Forbes to seize momentum for good.

“We did it tough early but once we got on top we stayed on top,” Greenhalgh said.

Max Hartwig on a big run down the right in Sunday's first grade fixture.

Amid the standout team performance, one story of the day was Max Hartwig’s rise through the junior ranks to line up alongside his brothers in first grade on home soil.

“It was a big game for him but he found his feet in first grade and showcased his speed and strength out there today,” Greenhalgh said.

“He was very, very good.

“All our middles and edges were good as well.

“Farren (Lamb) - he's unstoppable, Chad (Porter) - he's unbelievable, Mitch Andrews at the back, Traie (Merritt) played unbelievable today - all the boys.”

Veteran forward Jake Grace, returning once again from retirement, summed up the occasion.

“It's good to be at home, the field was awesome, the crowd was awesome, the new facility here - it's really good to be back,” he said.

“Probably the hardest thing about playing footy is to retire - I've tried a few times.

“They're an awesome bunch of boys, I think that's what keeps drawing me back.”

For Max Hartwig, the day was one he won’t soon forget.

“It’s the best feeling,” he said.

“It was a tough first half - it was a real good battle - but the boys came out in the second half, won it through the middle and kept on rolling.

“It was such a good game, such an experience for the opening of the new grandstand - that's just the highlight of the day.”