Forbes Magpies have continued their winning run at home, powering to a commanding 38–0 victory over Lithgow Workies Wolves to make it three from three at Spooner Oval.

The result marks back-to-back defensive masterclasses for the Magpies, who have now kept their opponents scoreless in consecutive rounds following last week’s 22–0 win over Orange Hawks - a standard that's pleasing to skipper Nick Greenhalgh.

“We made a point not to lose any of our home games,” Greenhalgh said.

“So it’s nice to go on the road for the next few weeks having won those games at home - and winning well too.”

Sunday was a showcase for rugby league in Forbes, with five senior fixtures drawing a strong crowd.

The Magpies delivered across the grades, recording wins in league tag, under 18s and reserves against Lithgow, before their first-grade side capped off the day in style.

The club also marked a milestone with its new Magpies women’s tackle side hosting its first game in the PMP women’s competition producing a competitive contest against Mudgee.

When it came to the main event, however, the first-grade clash lived up to expectations - physical, fiery, and fiercely contested early.

“We started really well,” Greenhalgh said. “We got into the grind with them. Credit to Lithgow, they stuck with us for a while, but we knew once we did get on top we’d stay on top.”

It took 15 minutes for Forbes to break through, with Brandon Paige opening the scoring. From there, the floodgates began to open.

Farren Lamb crossed shortly after, before winger Max Hartwig grabbed the first of what would become a standout hat-trick, pushing the Magpies to a 14–0 advantage.

Despite sustained pressure from Lithgow, Forbes’ defence stood firm, refusing to yield. When the Magpies regained possession, they made it count - Chad Porter crossing to extend the lead to 18–0 at the break.

The second half saw Forbes tighten their grip on the contest. Hartwig completed his three-try haul in a scintillating display out wide, while Lamb added another, and Traie Merritt put the finishing touches on the victory.

Standout performances came across the park, with Hartwig’s hat-trick a highlight, while Charlie Lennon impressed in the lock position and Marty Herbert rose to the occasion in his first-grade return this season.

Off the field, the energy around the club continues to build - something Greenhalgh says is feeding directly into their performances.

“We’re enjoying each other’s company, enjoying our footy - and it obviously makes a difference playing in front of supporters who are screaming your name and getting right behind us,” he said.

With momentum growing and depth strengthening, the Magpies are embracing internal competition as players return from injury.

“Got some selection headaches coming up with a few blokes coming back in the coming weeks, but that’s what we want,” Greenhalgh said. “Everyone’s doing their job - I’d hate to be the coach.”

Attention now turns to a tough away test this Saturday against St Pat’s, who will be buoyed by a big occasion on home soil.

“I see they’ve named a couple of reunion sides and it’s their old boys’ day - it’s a big day for them,” Greenhalgh said.

"I see they've named a couple of reunion sides and old boys' day - it's a big day for them," Greenhalgh said.

The long weekend brings another big week with the derby against Parkes at Jock Colley Oval.

FORBES 38 Tries to Max Hartwig (3), Farren Lamb (2), Brandon Paige, Chad Porter, Traie Merritt. Nick Greenhalgh 1 goal; Traie Merritt 2 goals. LITHGOW 0