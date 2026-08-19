RUGBY LEAGUE

At least two Magpies teams will get to play for a grand final spot on their home ground after wins in week one of the finals.

The Magpies delivered a first grade thriller to defeat Dubbo CYMS in week one of the finals series, and league tag defeated Orange CYMS.

The two teams now get this weekend off, with the promise of the qualifier on their home ground in another week's time.

Reserve grade were just bested by Mudgee Dragons and the juniors went down to Bathurst Panthers to see them on the road to Mudgee this Saturday for their chance to keep their season alive.

Having all four grades still in contention at this stage of the finals says a lot about the strength of the local rugby league club, according to club president Matthew Jack.

"The club's really close," he said.

"Everyone knows everyone because we all do the pre-season together."

That connection has helped build momentum across the grades, and anticipation is only growing around the club as finals football continues.

"There's just a good vibe around the place at the moment. Everyone's pretty excited, especially with first grade and the girls getting the chance to play for a grand final spot," Jack said.

Jack is hoping reserve grade and the juniors can join them, earning the chance to play a grand final qualifier in front of a home crowd.

"We love playing here," he said of the Magpies' home ground - and it's the supporters that make all the difference.

Results from last weekend:

First grade

Mudgee Dragons 8 Macquarie Raiders 22

Dubbo CYMS 16 Forbes Magpies 28

Orange CYMS 26 Bathurst Panthers 6

Orange Hawks 28 v Bathurst St Pats 24

Reserve grade

Macquarie Raiders 24 Dubbo CYMS 6

Mudgee Dragons 16 Forbes Magpies 14

Bathurst St Pats 10 Lithgow Workies 12

Nyngan Tigers 42 Orange CYMS 10

Under 18s

Dubbo CYMS 20 Orange Hawks 22

Bathurst Panthers 40 Forbes Magpies 10

Lithgow Workies 20 Nyngan Tigers 24

Mudgee Dragons 34 Parkes Spacemen 18

League tag

Bathurst St Pats 34 Macquarie Raiders 12

Orange CYMS 4 Forbes Magpies 8

Dubbo CYMS 14 Nyngan Tigers 4

Bathurst Panthers 12 Parkes Spacecats 22

Saturday 22 August

Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

11am Under 18’s Forbes Magpies v Mudgee Dragons

12.15pm Under 18’s Dubbo CYMS v Nyngan Tigers

1.30pm Reserve Grade Forbes Magpies v Nyngan Tigers

2.50pm First Grade Mudgee Dragons v Orange CYMS

Sunday 23 August

Apex Oval, Dubbo

10.30am League Tag Dubbo Macquarie v Dubbo CYMS

11.45am League Tag Orange CYMS v Parkes Spacemen

1pm Reserve Grade Dubbo CYMS v Lithgow Workies

2.30pm First Grade Dubbo CYMS v Orange Hawks