“It’s probably a bad week to play the Magpies, to be honest.”

A tough loss last weekend has lit a fire under Forbes, with first grade captain Nick Greenhalgh saying his side has sharpened their focus ahead of this Sunday’s derby clash at Parkes.

"It's obviously one we circle in the calendar every year," Greenhalgh said.

"We don't mind playing on the long weekend because we know what the game's all about and the crowd that we get - so I think it's going to be a pretty good day over there."

The Magpies made the road trip to Bathurst last Saturday and the first grade side - with a number of regulars out due to injury - met a host team with plenty to play for on their Old Boys day.

Greenhalgh wasn't making excuses: St Pat's played well from the opening set against a Magpies side that's run in three solid wins at home - two without allowing a point to be scored against them.

"I think we still had a side to match it with them but not to be," he said.

"Probably a bit of a reality check for us - something we probably don't like to happen but sometimes needs to happen."

He does expect coach Cameron Greenhalgh to have a full squad to select from for this weekend, with Mitch Andrews, Zeke Hartwig, Jake Grace, Charlie Lennon, Hayden Bolam all returning after injury or illness.

"Having those guys back in boosts our forward pack and having Mitch out the back as well is going to provide what Mitch does every week for us," Greenhalgh said.

"It's a good week to welcome them back, we'll be looking to go into the game pretty positive."

Parkes had a stronghold over this long weekend contest at Pioneer Oval for years until the past couple of years, and the Magpies love to play before supporters who make the trip with a huge four grades of footy to watch.

"We've been pretty successful the last two or three years which is a nice change - because before that many of us hadn't won over there," Greenhalgh acknowledged.

Forbes did dominate the last meeting of the two clubs - at Spooner Oval four weeks ago - and the Spacemen are carrying their own injuries but Greenhalgh knows the side is always competitive on their home ground on the long weekend.

"It was a pretty tough game when we played them over here a month or so ago as well so we expect another tough one," he said. "But it's probably a bad week to play the Magpies to be honest because I think we've got a bit of a point to prove."

It's not just about derby bragging rights, he'd like to be back in the winner's circle before the bye that ushers in the second half of the Peter McDonald Premiership season.

The footy season is already seven rounds deep, with Forbes first grade in third position on the PMP ladder with five wins and a draw as well as the one loss.

Dubbo CYMS have won all their games so far, Mudgee Dragons sit in second with six wins and a draw.

The Magpies are having a solid season across the board.

Our Under 18s have won all six of their games so far, and sit third on their ladder behind Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers.

In the league tag competition, Forbes sits in fourth with five wins so far.

Reserve grade have won three of their six games to sit in seventh on their ladder.

This Sunday at Parkes' Pioneer Oval

League tag kicks off at 10.30am; under 18s 11.30am; reserve grade scheduled for 12.40pm and firsts 2pm.