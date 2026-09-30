McAlister leads medal field

MEN'S GOLF By SHORT PUTT A beautiful Spring day brought the Forbes men golfers out early as they were keen to fill the day with sport. Their golf was like the AFL grand final being a close contest from start to finish. There was good run on the fairways but also some problems when venturing into the rough. The competition was the October Monthly Medal played a week ahead of the calendar to avoid the long weekend. The sponsors were Forbes Concrete. The field of 67 players managed a wide range of scores with Stephen McAlister well out in front and the tailenders over 20 strokes behind. Nevertheless there were count backs needed to decide most of the prizes. The A-Grade winner was Matt Roylance with a tidy 71 nett but only on count back. He played towards the back of the field and looked quite relaxed all day. He had not played for a few weeks and had no illusions about a likely performance. He enjoyed a ‘2’ on the 3rd hole which countered his opening triple bogey. Through the day he produced eight pars overall and was quite pleased. The A-Grade runner-up was Dan Bayley with his 71 nett and playing in the group behind Matty. On the front-9 Dan played a powerful game of par golf with two bogeys and one birdie. His back-9 became a bit upsey-downsey towards the end but finishing that half only two over. The B-Grade winner, also by a count back, was Graham Newport with his 70 nett. His was steady play all day to score below his handicap, collecting three 3’s and three pars along the way for a 45-44 split. The most satisfying par was that on the 15th. The B-Grade runner-up, on count back, was David Sly. His 70 nett included only two 3’s but captured six pars. He had the same scratch split as Graham, and was on the same handicap, but on the reversed halves to have 44-45. He faltered on the 14th and 15th holes with two 7’s which ultimately cost him the medal. The C-Grade winner was Stephen McAlister with a nett 66 and the best nett score of the day. This was a day when everything went well although it did not look like that at the outset. His double-bogey, double-bogey start was soon reeled in with a few pars and a birdie on the front-9. His back-9 was handicap golf all the way with the pleasing record of pars on the closing par-3’s of each half. The C-Grade runner-up was Brett Woonton on 73 nett. He finished a long way back from the winner but he also had to contend with a count back to retain his prize. Brett continued his run of good form that has seen at or near the top for a few weeks now. An ‘8’ on the 3rd hole was damaging for his front-9 score but he was very much better on the back-9 to play under his handicap. The ball sweep went to 73 nett on count back, going to: 71 – B Carpenter; 72 – J Roylance, K Herbert, G Hooper, L Wilks, S Thomas: 73 – S French, T Callaghan, M Haley, B Ashton. The visitors included Leo Wilks (Grenfell) and Jarrod Andrews (Mudgee). The NTP’s went to: 9th – G Hooper: 18th – J Andrews, both of whom converted for a ‘2’, of which there were only six. Five of these went to A-Grade players while the C-Grade missed out entirely. The 9th was once again hotly contested but the 18th had only one name on the sheet. The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Glen Hooper with a shot to 270cm. He was out in the first group of the day making it tough for the rest of the day. And much like the 9th NTP no one was up to the challenge. Peter Dawson was the only player to par each of the par-3 holes. Steve Betland had the best scratch score of the day. His 74 and resultant 75 showed the value of a high handicap coupled to a momentous day. The over-riding comment for the day was the condition of the course. But there were some flip sides to it all. The fairways were pleasing to play off and especially under the ‘Play the Lie’ rule. Players are gradually coming to grips with the subtle changes in approach to create a successful shot. A clean sweep down and through the ball heaps rewards. Not so pleasing to some was the ‘fluffy’ grass in the rough. While not long it was very adept at hiding a wayward ball. In many cases you needed to walk on top of the ball before you found it. Then it required a strong shot to get the ball back onto the fairway or anywhere near the green. Needless to say balls were lost everywhere. The Forbes course used some of its natural defences well. Sometimes players hit the trees very cleanly. Sometimes a low running shot ran too far resulting in the ball being nestled cosily among the trees. And sometimes the trees hid balls very well. Adam Andrews ‘smote’ a ball with great gusto off the 17th tee but his directional control was less than desired. The ball smoked to the right, hit a tree and rebounded to beside the 16th tee. From there he played his second shot and weaved his way to the green where he finally settled with a double-par. Alex McKinnon miscued a tee shot off the 11th with the ball last seen heading over the trees towards the 12th green. An extensive search failed to locate the ball requiring a return to the tee and many more shots. But as he approached the 12th green the group ahead of him handed him his ‘lost ball’ after having found it nestled at the base of a tree behind the 13th tee. Another defence was the red penalty areas. One player teeing off the 14th tee pushed his shot into the red penalty area, or swamp, on the left. Yes, he is a leftie. Decision – Take the penalty drop or play out? The player tried to play out and immediately ran up a double-par score for that hole. This unnerved him for the next hole where he scored more than a ‘Bo Derek’. Al Rees did admit that he had learnt a lesson. Here is the news: On Sunday 27 September, the Club scheduled a Golf NSW 9-Hole, 2-P Ambrose event. This format replaces the KENO 4-Person Scramble played in previous years run under the various guises of Holden, VW, PGA and Golf NSW Challenges. This year there are no regional finals, instead the best 12 scores across the State are invited to play at the Vintage GC ahead of the NSW Open in November. There were 12 pairings across the three divisions – men's, ladies and mixed. And there were some very impressive scores. The event was held across the back-9 requiring some long hits for the men but some advantages off the ladies tees. No doubt the pairings had put a lot of thought into how to pair up. The men's division winners, on count back, were Cooper Byrnes/ Dylan Hood with a nett 33. They had a double-bogey, bogey start but then settled into a good rhythm to card five pars and two birdies on the way home. Dave Sly and Gerard Everson missed out on the count back thanks to one less birdie. The ladies division was won by B Duncan/A Simmons with a nett 34.5, comfortably ahead of W Simmins/S Grierson. A birdie start by Brianna/Ann countered the run of bogeys by Wendy/Sharon. The mixed division saw all pairings separated by only two shots. The winners were Tilley/T Sharpe who managed a 33.5 nett and were handily placed ahead of Niel and Carolyn Duncan. Our own Caleb Hanrahan played in the Aust Sand Greens Championship with a field of 90 players on the weekend. He finished on +7 (147) well behind the leading amateur Jasper Wallace on 8-under (132). They were a long way behind the professional winner Scott Barr who carded a 16-under 124, which included a chip in birdie on the last hole to set a new course record of 60. A couple of ‘do not forget’ items: - A Titleist Equip Day on Oct 8. Contact head pro Leesha at the Pro Shop. - The Summer Sixes 2026-27 commences on 19 October with handicap rounds played before that. Get your team registrations in now. - Some players still need reminding of the ‘Play the Lie’ rule in competition play. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 3 October is a Canadian Foursomes sponsored by Peter Dawson. Sunday and Monday have Stableford Medleys. VETS GOLF Forbes veteran golfers on their home course dominated last Thursday in the weekly twin towns competition with Bruce Chandler best compiling a creditable 39 points. It’s not that he had it all his own way as playing partner Ted Morgan continues his recent good form to be runner-up with 38 points. You have to feel for playing partner Peter Bristol from Parkes in the threesome unable to be part of the ball sweep. Always next week. Parkes did return home with a trophy as Greg Diener only just collected the encouragement award with a few others within a shot or two. Ball sweep to 34 points - 37 Dale Stait (P), Niel Duncan, Fonz Melisi, Steve McAlister (F), 36 Steve Grace (G’fell), Jeff Moon (F), 35 Don McKeowen, Ken Sanderson (F), 34 Ken Walton, Barry Shine, Andrew Norton-Knight, Les Little (F). Nearest the pins - 9th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade Lindy Cowhan (F), 18th A grade Ken Walton (F), B grade nil. In the shield with 20 of the 31 starters Forbes best six scores totaled 224 points to Parkes (11 players) 193. During presentations it was noted that the days play did involve lady players Lindy Cowhan and Kath Jeffress from Parkes with the hope more ladies get involved, to which they are more then welcome. It was also noted veteran club subs for both clubs are now due. All at presentations were delighted to hear that one of the more popular twin towns players Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker from Forbes is home recovering well looking forward to his next round of golf after a recent health issue. Thursday’s T/T vets play is scheduled for Parkes, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start. The next Lachlan Valley 18 holes competition is West Wyalong on Thursday October 15. In the Forbes 12-hole comp last Tuesday morning Ken Sanderson was ‘on fire’ posting 30 points to be a comfortable winner by four with Barry Shine next best with Bede Tooth a further point back. With a few leaders in the T/D monthly award missing last Tuesday Barry Shine jumped back to the lead with a total of 131 points from Peter Scholefield 109, Alex Mackinnon 106 and Ian Thomas 102 appearing to be only players in contention. The Tuesday comp is open to all as mirrored last week with Reggie Murray having a hit for one under par scratch and 27 points. You don’t need to be a Reggie, it is open to all, just be at the Pro Shop at 9am for the ball toss, then a hit and if interested coffee after. LADIES GOLF Again, beautiful weather greeted the Lady Golfers last Wednesday. Another good field, with a couple of visitors, also saw some pretty good scores. Sally Perry went close to scoring a hole-in-one with the ball ending up 2cm behind the hole on the 9th. Winners on the day were Lindy Cowhan with a fine 38 points followed closely by Wendy Simmons with 37 in Division 1 and Sally Perry in Division 2 on a countback from Colleen Venables, both with 37 points. Balls went to Colleen Venables, Wendy Simmons, Julie Wood and Shirley Davies. NTP’s went to Sally Perry on the 9th and Robin Lyell on the 18th. The event was sponsored by Lyn Kennedy. Saturday’s Individual Stableford was sponsored by Mills Accounting Solutions in two divisions. Winner of Division 1 was Kate Steele-Park with a handicap reducing 41 points, a round that included a couple of misses but compensated by a few three and four pointers. Winner of Division 2 was the ever consistent, Colleen Venables with 37 points. Ball winners were Heather Davidson and Jenny Fletcher to 35 points. NTP’s went to Wendy Simmons on the 9th and Sharon Grierson on the 18th. Sunday saw the inaugural 9 Hole Golf NSW 2 person Ambrose Medley qualifying event for a chance to play in Sydney in the week prior to the NSW Open. Brianna Duncan and Ann Simmons were the best of the ladies’ teams with 34.5/39 off a handicap of 4.5, while Debbie Tilley teamed with Terry Sharp to win the mixed with 33.5/39 off a handicap of 5.5. Next Saturday 3 October is an Individual Stableford in 1 Division sponsored by Lindy Pollock. Wednesday 7 October is a 3BBB Par sponsored by V Lane, A Kingston and D Squires. It is also the Ladies Committee AGM at 5.30pm in the hotel. All welcome. Club Championships commence on Saturday 10 October. October is Pink Month for breast cancer. There will be a donation bucket in the Pro Shop for all of October. Pink dress-up day will be the last Wednesday of the month.