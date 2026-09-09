Social media
Home page>Sport>Medalists excel in compe...
Sport

Medalists excel in competition

<p>Max Haley bending a shot around the tree on the 8th. PHOTO: Short Putt</p>\\n
<p>Max Haley bending a shot around the tree on the 8th. PHOTO: Short Putt</p>\\n

Max Haley bending a shot around the tree on the 8th. PHOTO: Short Putt

News and results from Forbes golf club
September 9, 2026 • 07:00
Updated, September 10, 2026 • 12:49

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES