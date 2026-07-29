MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers were keen to get onto the course but had to balance out being too early and playing in frost or being too late and playing in the colder late afternoon.

What did help their enjoyment was a bit of run on the fairways and smooth greens.

On Saturday the Inaugural ‘Short Course Championship’ was played, with sponsorship provided by C Hanrahan.

The event was run off the Red tees and being a championship the pins were not always in friendly positions.

Despite the ‘short’ course the field of 79 players struggled to fire with only two scratch scores on par or better and one nett score below par.

It may have been short but the lower handicaps did not help.

The Scratch and Championship Winner was Caleb Hanrahan with 71.

Two birdies early on the front-9 were offset by bogeys on the 4th and the 6th holes to see him turn on 36.

His back-9 started well but a bogey on the 15th was followed by two birdies to finish under par.

The Div-1 handicap winner was Alf Davies with a nett 73 but only on count back.

He had a mediocre front-9 but had warmed up for the back-9 and stormed home with a 39.

The Div-1 runner-up was Scott Kirkman also on 73 nett. He had a better score on both halves than Alf but lost out on a lower handicap.

The Div-2 winner was Glenn Kitson with 71 nett. He was well under his handicap on the front-9 but struggled a bit on the back-9 thanks to ‘triples’ on the 12th and 13th holes.

But he was good enough to have the best nett score of the day. Runner-up was Matt Duff with 73 nett.

Like Scott in Div-1 he also had a better score on both halves than Glenn but again missed out on a lower handicap. He was pleased to have played the par-5’s in 1-over.

The ball sweep went to 78 nett on count back going to: 73 – P Kay; 74 – B Wu, D Mylecharane, M Haley, J Page; 75 – W O’Neill, P Pymont; 76 - S Uphill, Anthony Davies, D Bayley, S Neilsen, T Griffiths; 77 – K Sanderson, S French, P Dawson, S McAlister, B Ashton, NJ Morrison, T Williams; 78 – A Quirk. The visitors include Ben Wu (Trundle) and Jeordy Carty (WW) who finished at opposite ends of the results.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – P Dawson: 18th – W O’Neill.

‘Ecky’ converted his shot for a ‘2’ but Wayne missed out. Overall there were eight 2’s scored by the Div-1 players with two on the 1st hole and a lone ‘2’ on the 18th by a junior in Liam Fraser.

The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Brad Ashton which was a welcome return for his early morning start to prepare the greens.

His shot to 180cm was capped off by a clever putt that never wavered from the line to the hole.

With a distinct advantage on some shorter holes many players felt they were going to ‘rip into it’.

But their jaws dropped when the collected their card to see that their handicap had also dropped for the shorter course.

Ultimately the consensus was that it was an enjoyable day in which the players had to re-think their strategy on the ‘supposedly’ shorter holes.

Many commented after their game that next year they would played many holes quite differently and take into consideration where the landing zone for these new shots would be.

Quite simply, the shorter holes tempted players into trouble.

Many players found the greens beautiful to putt on but the pin placements were quite challenging and there was dismay as their ball seemed to roll in far beyond what was anticipated.

The most antagonistic pin placement was the 13th where the pin was well towards the back and there was no margin for error for a slightly longer putt.

The results on the 13th hole was quite interesting. Being that much closer many players felt that they could ‘drive the green’ but few managed it and many bogeys were the consequence.

Trying to give the drive ‘more beef’ often caused errors. Despite the shortness of the hole there were only three birdies and more bogeys or worse than pars. One birdie was by up-and-coming junior Lenny Iyer.

Ted Morgan fell foul of this approach and played his second shot from close to the GUR around the Workshop on the far side of the 5th fairway. Alister Carlisle somehow managed a ‘snowman’ on the hole while six other players were only one shot better.

As usual the trees on the course affected scores in different ways. Max Haley used the trees on the 6th hole to keep his ball on the fairway and manage a birdie.

Each time his tee shot erred into the trees it would stick solidly and rebound onto the fairway.

On the other side of the ledger Brett Woonton had trouble down the 11th managing to score the same as the hole number.

He struck trees on both sides of the fairway on every shot except his approach to the green.

Sometimes his ball rebounded backwards. His troubles were capped by a 3-out on the green.

After avoiding the trees there was still some drama on the greens. Holing putts needed the perfect line and pace.

Being so smooth any misjudgement of the ’borrow’ saw putts move in unintended directions.

Additionally many putts were observed to lip out as the pace faded towards the hole. Many medicinal whiskeys were called for.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news:

Head Pro Ellesha has advised of dates for Ladies and Junior clinics commencing in September. Contact the Pro Shop for dates and Registration details. Information will also be available on social media.

Memberships need to be paid or at least advice provided to the Club if a change in membership is required.

Unpaid memberships will result in members being deemed unfinancial. Also do not forget to redeem your Pro Shop account by 2 August.

On Saturday a round of the Encouragement Cup was played with eleven juniors from Forbes and Trundle participating.

Benjamin Wu (Trundle) led the way with an 83, nett 74 with the runner-up being Archie Quirk (78/78) on count back from Lachlan Hodge (85/78), both from Forbes.

The success of the Junior involvement ensures that Club teams from Forbes and Trundle will move forward to other Junior events.

Some events coming up at clubs around the District include: 2 Aug – Trundle Open, Temora Open; 9 Aug – Cowra Open, Naggers Cup (Condo); 13 Sep - Bogan Gate Open. Wherever possible it is good to support events at our local clubs as they support us.

Also a reminder about changes to the Golf Programme:

- Sat 22 Aug is yet to be advised by our new H/Pro.

- Sun 27 Sep is the Golf NSW 2-Person Ambrose 9-Hole event. More on that later.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday 1 August is the Monthly Medal sponsored by Bernardis Marketplace. Sunday has a Stableford Medley for those at home.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

It was a day of success for the locals at the twin-towns veterans golf held last week on the Parkes layout where Rob Cunningham reigned over the big field of 49 starters scoring a great 42 points for the 18 holes.

On a day where scoring was solid at the top end, Rob shot six under his handicap to account for another local Ken Keith who continued his solid recent form with 40 points.

It was the biggest veterans field seen at Parkes for a number of years where the locals provided 27 players and Forbes 22, while former Parkes man and now Lake Cargellico local Ron Jackson completed the numbers.

The biggest raw of the day was when Parkes scored a "rare" win in the twin-towns shield - best six players - with a score of 231 points to Forbes' 216.

The nearest-to-pins were shared with Barry Shine (F) and John Dwyer (P) winning A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Peter Bristol (P) and Alan Rees (F) the best on the 11th.

The ball sweep went to 35 points with winners as follows: 39 - Stuart French (F) and Rod Staples (P); 38 - John Ivey (P); 37 - Frank Hanns (F); 36 - Dale Stait and Lindsay Elliott (P) and Andrew Norton Knight (F); 35 - Rob Lea, Peter Bristol, John Dwyer, Tony Hendry and Ian Phipps (P) and Alan Rees and Andrew Grierson (F).

The encouragement award went Parkes vets newcomer Robert Locke.

Forbes will host next week's event - registrations from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

Players are reminded that the Bogan Gate "Masters" will be played on Tuesday 11 August. For $30 you get morning tea from 9.30am, an 18-holes game of golf from 10am and snags and onions for lunch.

Cash is king on the day as there is no Eftpos at the BG Country Club.

If possible to help with catering can players let Steve Edwards 0415 665 925, Barry Shine 0409 718 004 or John Dwyer 0419 232 755 know if playing.

In Tuesday social golf it appears Ken Sanderson has the Top Dog award at his mercy for July, if he plays on the last Tuesday for the month this coming week sitting in front with 71 points.

It’s not that he won’t have competition as his nearest rivals, Dennis McGroder next on 70 points, Phil Wells 67, and Andrew Norton-Knight 65 all having a chance but it is rumoured a couple of these will not be available on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday it was a power struggle to the end for the day trophy as playing partners Ted Morgan, 27 points just edged out Dennis McGroder 26 for top honours.

You reckon Open winner Ryan Fox was under pressure, nothing compared to what the ‘boys’ experienced.

Others in the photo finish, Andrew Norton Knight 25, Neal Herbert and Barry Shine 24.

Tuesday golf for all, young and old, ball toss at 9am for playing partners. Coffee follows for most.

VALE – Mick Grant.

We are sure all, or at least most, have heard or been associated with Mick Grant.

A proud family man, a successful businessman, a friend who would never let you down and a bloody good mate.

And yes, a larrikin. He loved life and was loved in exchange.

While not a recent vets golf member of the Forbes club he has played with success at Forbes over the years before a move to Gosford.

We say success as Mick once parred the Forbes course and in those days no preferred lies. And the equipment not what is on show today.

Prior to his passing Mick was equally thought of at the Gosford Golf Club who had their flags at half mast during the past week, a sign of what Mick brought to any location.

In brief, Mick made a name for himself at the ‘Postie’ (Post Office Hotel) and along with wife Lyn they made everyone welcome, it was the meeting place for all.

After the ‘Postie’ Mick and Lyn moved to Gosford so Mick was closer to the last employment, working as rep for the AHA where he was awarded Life Membership until retirement around three years ago.

Worth mentioning Mick also stood out in rugby league having represented at Western Division level in juniors while also worth noting he moved from juniors straight to first grade with success for the Forbes Magpies.

Mick will be fare-welled on Friday (31 August) from 11am at the Catholic Church in Forbes.

He was to celebrate his 78th birthday on Tuesday 25 August.

Mick, a devoted husband of Lyn, cherish father and father-in-law of Matthew and Natalie, Sarah, Julia and Chris, adored grandfather of Gabriella, Clementine and Charlie.

Much love brother of Robert and Kerry who will carry his memory forward.

You will be missed by many Mick, thanks for memories which will last a lifetime.

LADIES GOLF

This week's ladies hold results start with the Ev Uphill sponsored 18 hole Stableford - WD Spoon Qualifier played July 22.

Div 1 winner was Robin Lyell on count back from Jennifer Fletcher both carding 37 points.

Division 2 winner was the big scoring Verna Lane, miles in-front of everyone with 43 points. Next best was Colleen Venables with 36.

Ball sweep winners were Jennifer Fletcher, Colleen Venables Jill Cripps and Heather Davison.

Nearest to the pins were Kerry Stirling and z Colleen Bratton.

Saturday July was the Merve Hawke sponsored Trophy.

Winners with 46 points the Cripps Venables combo with 46 points with next best combination of Ann Simmons and Sharon Grierson with 42.

Ball winners were Ann and Sharon.

Only one pin winner on the 9th with Kerry Stirling getting closest.

Saturday 1 August is Stroke, 6th Rd of Golf NSW Medal and Monthly Medal along with putting comp. Sponsors for this match Betlands Joinery with play in 2 Divisions.

Sunday is road trip day heading across to West Wyalong for their annual Ladies Tournament, always a great day.

Wednesday 5 August is 4BBB Aggregate sponsored by Spaced Group.

See you on course, good golfing everyone.