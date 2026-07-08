VETS GOLF

Mother Nature was the winner last week with no scores to report in vets golf but there was one smiling assassin with ‘The Editor’ in Ted Morgan scoring all golfers' dream, a hole-in-one.

It came last Tuesday in the social 12 hole comp where eight challenged the weather only to be caught after three holes due to heavy rain.

Ted with his trusty hybrid is hand on the first hole put on a smooth swing for the ball heading to the green then up and in to the amazement of his playing partners in Phil Wells, Alex Mackinnon and Dennis McGroder.

Joy all round only for it to become a dampener short after as they were on the third hole when the heavens opened having to walk back to the Pro Shop looking like ‘drowned rats’.

With no play play last week the June Top Dog award goes to Warwick Judge on 72 points from Alex Mackinnon 68, Ted Morgan 67 and Dennis McGroder 63.

Rain throughout last week saw the courses in Forbes and Parkes closed on Thursday, not so good for those who enjoy a hit in the regular twin towns comp.

Thursday’s twin towns comp will be in Forbes with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. The following Thursday Lachlan Valley vets head to Condobolin for the monthly competition. If the golf is no good, you can bet the hospitality will be.

Jake Banks, Jacob Reid, Cody Banks and Kaleb Tyne show no signs of the winter golf.

MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the Forbes golfers enjoyed sunny conditions but found the soft fairways robbed them of any run making for longer approaches to the green. Once on the green they found the surfaces smooth and true albeit a little pacey.

The competition on the weekend was the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Walkers Ag-n-Vet.

The field comprised 72 players with all of them struggling a bit in the conditions. But after recent wet weather they were all pleased to be out there.

The A-Grade produced the best score of the day with Jade Page being the only player to break par on his handicap.

His 70 nett earned him the Medal and was just reward for his play.

His front-9 reflected a ‘plus-handicap’ result with a scratch 36 for those holes. His back-9 included five bogeys but a ‘2’ on the last brought a smile to his face.

The A-Grade Runner-up was Harry Callaghan with a nett 74. Yet once again he was the ‘bridesmaid’ after several near-misses over recent weeks.

He played the front-9 very well turning on 37 but his play unravelled a bit after that. A ‘bogey, bogey’ start was followed by a mix of pars and bogeys but he steadied to finish with ‘par, par’.

The B-Grade required a count back to decide the winner.

Ultimately it went to Allan Rees (72 nett) who had a steady 45-46 scratch split. A ‘7’ on the 6th hole and another on the 10th gave him cause for concern but he was pleased to par the last hole.

The B-Grade runner-up was Matt Walton also 72 nett. His front-9 was exceptional where he played three shots under his handicap to turn on 39. But he lost his rhythm on the back-9 starting ‘bogey, triple-bogey’.

He could not recover after that and struggled home with a 48. There was no obvious reason for the change in fortune other than he befell the ‘back-9 curse’.

The C-Grade also required a count back. Both Henry Nash and Brett Slack-Smith finished on 74 nett. They had similar although reversed games.

Henry struggled on the front-9 then found form on the back-9, while Brett was better on the front-9 but ‘dropped a slipper’ on the back-9.

This gave Henry the winner’s voucher but he was ineligible for the Medal which went to Brett.

The best Scratch score of the day went to Jade Page with 76 that backed up his Medal winning performance. And, of course, Harry Callaghan was runner-up in that unofficial accolade with his 79 Scratch.

There were a few visitors in the field. Mike Stewart (Bondi GC) felt the chill a bit while Will Wells (Future Golf) felt more comfortable. We consider Stephen McAlister (SGS Golf) a local and Sam Jarrett (Wagga Wagga) plays here quite often and could almost be a local.

Very pleasing to see Junior player Ben Wu from Trundle here. He is keeping in touch with grass greens after his selection for the Lachlan Encouragement Shield team.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Harry Callaghan: 18th – Daniel Burton. Only Harry converted for a ‘2’, of which there were eight. Of those, six were scored by the A-Grades and two by the C-Graders with the B-Graders missing out.

The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Jack Dobell. He made it very tough for the field as he was in the first group out and put his shot to 78 cm from the hole. But he did not have a happy ending as he missed his putt for a ’2’ and was very nervous on his return putt for par.

Many players commented on how true the greens were. With the pace it made it important to get the line of the putt correct.

Many putts that seemingly were turning into the hole just kept turning and missed the edge or lipped out.

And then there were those that looked like they would stop short but rolled and rolled and rolled. Scott Kirkman was the recipient of such a putt.

He did not have a good day managing bogey on almost every hole. But that one putt on the 15th that carded a bogey was satisfying in itself.

While the greens were running it was a different story down the fairway. The soft conditions ensured that balls need to carry all the way. If they fell short then they stopped dead.

The holes were made longer if trees were encountered. Jesse Hamilton dragged his tee shot on the 7th a wee bit left. It hit the trees and rebounded towards the 6th green. His next shot was a full on ‘top’ and his ball dribbled through the trees. But he recovered with some very fine shots to find the green and manage a ‘7’. Not bad really.

The lack of run may have contributed to the ‘higher than average’ scores. There were many more 8’s and 9’s on the score card than usual. And a few blow outs also. Across the cards there were 10’s scored on what are usually benign holes. The 2nd, 4th, 8th, 13th,15th,16th holes all had such scores.

Visitor Mike Stewart found trouble on the 7th where a combination of OB and ‘trees’ resulted in a ‘legs eleven’. Adam Andrews started the back-9 well but somehow a ‘10’ crept onto his card on the 12th.

Any stroke play can bring ruin to a score. Mike Prior was battling along but then dropped into a deep hole. He scored ‘11’ and ‘10’ on the 14th and 15th holes to ruin his card. But his group had much frivolity.

But spare a thought for Trevor Williams. He managed a few practice rounds through the week and some in heavy conditions. He was confident as he stepped onto the 1st tee but devastated as he walked off the 1st green. The ‘10’ he recorded on that hole was an insurmountable obstacle for the remainder of his round.

The long holes were made longer for one group. They were last out in the field and with the cooling conditions resulting in too many shots from tee to green their progress was slowed. It seemed that they may need head torches to finish their round. But they managed to make it in okay and enjoyed the warmth in the Golfie.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news:

The Club is looking forward to our new Head Pro Ellesha Michie taking up her role. Ellesha commences duty on Mon 10 August but will be around the Pro Shop at times through the weekend before that to meet and greet the members.

With the pending arrival of the new Head Pro players are asked to use up any credit they may have on their Pro Shop accounts. We cannot carry any credit over to the new Pro Shop account so check in the Pro Shop if you have any.

All members should be aware that their Membership Renewal for 2026-27 is due. If you have not received your renewal notice then contact the Pro Shop. There is a period of grace to allow for payments but after that the outstanding members will be deemed unfinancial. Please make an effort to pay, or if you are unable to then contact the Secretary, Steve Grallelis.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday 11 July, is an Individual Stroke sponsored by &M Tooth. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

LADIES GOLF

Let’s begin this week's Ladies Golf results with Wednesday 1 July.

Stroke was the game played in less than favourable conditions, the round was also a Flag Event sponsored by Kerry Stirling and Mary Ewing with play in two divisions.

Kerry Stirling was the Div 1 winner with 71 net from next best Heather Davidson.

Div 2 winner was Sally Perry with 71 net next best Jill Cripps with 80 net.

Ball winners were Heather Davidson, Kate Steel-Park, Ann-Maree Gaffney, Sally Perry and Jenny Hubbard.

Nearest to the pins were Sally Perry on the 9th and Jenny Hubbard on the 18th.

Saturday 4 July was 18 holes of stroke, Golf NSW. medal + Goodwill Plate.

Sponsor for this match was Rose Carroll in two divisions.

Div 1 had Jennifer Fletcher winning with 76 net, 1 point behind Ann-Maree Gaffney with 77.

Div 2 winner Colleen Venables with 79 net, next best Jill Cripps with 84.

Ball sweep winners were Ann-Maree Gaffney, Carolyn Duncan and Heather Davidson.

Nearest to the pins were Robin Lyell on the 9th and Deb Tilley on the 18th green.

Matches set down for play this week is Stroke with play on Wednesday 8 July sponsored by Bernardi’s Marketplace with play in two divisions.

Saturday 11 July is Par. Sponsored by Ethel Coombs in two divisions. Far West Bowl and Nyngan Annual Ladies Tournament is on Sunday 12 July or those who like a little trip away.

Until next week good golfing everyone.