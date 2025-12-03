Forbes has an up and coming motocross star who's starting to make his name around the tracks.

Sonny Newcombe is just nine but he's claimed three championships on his 50cc and been runner up in another two events in a busy year of travel and competition.

Sonny won the Interclub Southern Region championship on the 50cc and picked up 50cc championships at Condobolin and Mudgee.

He was runner up for the titles at Dubbo and Young, and actually achieved podium finishes in 34 of 36 meetings for the year.

Sonny started racing on the peewee 50 when he was just three years old, he's progressed from there to a high power 50cc.

This has been his first serious competitive year, mum Cat says, and he's shown his commitment as the family clocked up 12,600km travel to race meetings as far afield as Wagga, Wollongong, Cessnock, Canberra and Narrabri.

Sonny's now looking forward to moving up to the 65 and 85cc bikes for the years ahead - loving the camaraderie of race days as well as the competition.

"Getting to be with my mates all day and get together in between races before we head out to the grid is the best part,” he said.

But once those bikes line up at the starting gates, it's time to rip in.

Sonny's mum Cat Newcombe admits she often has white knuckles watching from the sidelines - although every effort toward safety is made with consistent training and the ultimate protective gear.

"Parents have no control on what happens out on the track, they make their own decisions, and I really think it makes those kids one of the toughest and most resilient," she said.

Sonny's favourite achievement this year has been competing in the Motorcycling New South Wales Southern Region Interclub Series which spanned across four different clubs.

"Taking out the premiership was the best so far," he said "But in general I love it all, just everything - except getting up super early in the mornings to drive to the races.

"I really look up to Australian grown champions like Jett and Hunter Lawrence who are dominating the sport in America.

"I hope to be as good as them one day."

Sonny knows he's lucky to have a great supportive team, who hook up the caravan to camp when they can.

"I'm really lucky to have a great supportive team, mum and dad who spend all their free time prepping my sister Shelby and my bikes, time spent making motocross tracks at home, washing endless clothes and boots, also the support from my coaches and family especially," he said.