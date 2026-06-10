Erin Naden scored a double and added a crucial six points with the boot to see Forbes Magpies 14-22 winners over Parkes Spacecats in the opening match of the long weekend derby.

Forbes had established a 6-12 lead over their hosts by half time, with tries to Erin and Miah Naden for Forbes.

For Parkes, Leni Constable had crossed the line and successfully converted her own try.

The Magpies have had a sensational start to their 2026 Western Premiership Blues Tag campaign, winning six of their eight contests so far to hold equal points with Orange CYMS on the ladder.

They met a Parkes side prepared for the long weekend battle on Sunday, but it wasn't too far into the second half that Erin Naden struck again.

She swooped on a chip over the line to plant the ball down, and then added the extras with the conversion to extend Forbes' lead to 6-18.

Just moments later, the Magpies scooped up the ball to put Ruby Coote over in the corner to make it 6-22.

Ruby Coote crosses the line to extend the Magpies' lead against Parkes on Sunday.

The Spacecats rallied and pushed play back to their end - Cass Ward quick to grab their own kick over the line to narrow the gap to 10-22.

With just two minutes of play left, Constable crossed for her second to make it 14-22.