Forbes Netballers will be very busy again this Saturday, when all the players in Woolworths NetSetGo will hold their annual Crazy Hair and Sock Day.

All players are encouraged to join the fun and dress up with their crazy socks and luscious locks to help raise funds for The Kids Cancer Project.

Netball Associations across the state are all raising money to donate to this extremely important project.

A gold coin donation please when starting the day before 9.30am, which is the start of NetSetGo.

A market stall will be operating, where jams and preserves, home baking and knitting and sewing will be for sale, as well as a 100 Club.

Our goal is to raise $500 by the time we finish fundraising.

The community is invited to come to the netball courts on Saturday morning and buy from our stall to help us reach our goal.

All players must wear the appropriate footwear for the NetSetGo session.

Anyone can donate directly to our fundraising by going to the Forbes Netball Facebook page, and follow the links to donate.

Some help will be needed please, to sell at the stall, while coaches are doing their jobs coaching players.