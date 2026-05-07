The Forbes Netball Association held an extremely successful All Age regional carnival on Sunday where thousands gathered on Stephen Field for the day.

Nine divisions of boys and girls, men and women, played throughout the day in a round robin of games, with each team supported by coaches, managers, umpires, and primary carers as well as families and friends.

Players aged from 8/9 years to open men and women with teams travelling from many regions.

Representing their cities and towns were, Orange, Bathurst, Young, Yass, Mudgee, Parkes, Cowra, West Wyalong, Blayney, Temora, Far West Academy of Sport, South Canberra, Coolamon, Cootamundra, as well as Forbes was represented by six teams in all age divisions.

A first for the carnival was a men’s open team from Young who is training for the NNSW Senior State Titles in June.

Volunteers of mums and dads, nans and pops, and friends catered for the huge crowd on the grounds, led by the FNA Committee.

A massive thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a huge success.

Thank you also to Greg Ridge and Forbes Shire Council staff who prepared the grounds to perfection.

Centre Ivy Jones looks for to make the best pass.

The Forbes Netball Association holds one of the leading carnivals in the West Central West, and has been running every year since 1975.

This will be the last carnival played on the old courts that are breaking up, with a $2.3 million successful grant waiting to rebuild the oldest courts.

Forbes Shire Council, in conjunction with FNA is waiting for the Club Forbes Regional NetSetGo and Junior Gala Day in August to be held, before work will be started.

The work will then be completed ready for the next All Age regional carnival to be held on the first Sunday in May 2027.