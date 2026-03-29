Alex and Jacob Molloy were named our team of the year at the SOYA awards after claiming the NSW Off Road Class 3 championship in their debut season.

With Alex driving and Jacob navigating, the couple have had an incredibly successful first season in this demanding sport.

The family’s off-road racing story started with Joe, who had raced years ago and wanted to get back into the sport.

He bought the first Glennan Racing buggy last year, and Clint jumped straight into the driver’s seat, performing so well that Joe bought a second, bigger buggy for him this season.

That opened the door for Alex and Jacob to join the team, travelling to four NSW Off Road Championship meets.

Every track was different - terrain, conditions, layout and even lap structure varied widely.

Nearly every meet threw at least one daunting moment her way: a steep climb, an unfamiliar section, a patch of terrain that left her thinking, I can’t do that - before proving to herself that she could.

“The craziest moment (of the season) was probably coming down the side of a hill backwards because it was so wet … I couldn’t steer, couldn’t go anywhere, so it was just hold on and go for the ride.”

It’s also a true family operation. Joe prepares the buggies with support from Jacob, a welder, and the pair tow a buggy each to every meet. Their extended family plays a crucial role too, caring for the couple’s children to make the racing weekends possible.