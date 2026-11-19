Forbes swimmers have dived into a special opportunity to learn from one of Australia's best, with Olympic champion Bronte Campbell bringing her experience and expertise to the local pool deck. Seventy young swimmers from Forbes Fins Swimming Club took part in afternoon coaching clinics with the three-time Olympian, before families and the wider club community gathered to hear from her over dinner at SYLO. A different style of training, the chance to ask questions of a legend, and examine her Olympic gold medals will all make for a memorable experience for the young athletes - and that's just what the club was committed to offering, Fins president Gabe McMillan said. The committee and head coach Nick Turner were committed to bringing someone of Bronte's calibre to Forbes, recognising the value of connecting their young swimmers to a world-class athlete. "She's really captured them,” Gabe said. Forbes Fins has about 230 members, with 12 coaches working with children from as young as kinder and year 1 on their stroke progression and preparation for competition and carnivals. Its Friday night club nights also provide an important community experience, something Bronte said was a valuable part of being involved in swimming and memorable from her own junior years. Having represented Australia at three Olympic Games, Bronte retired in June this year after a remarkable career that included 27 international medals including Olympic gold, and world records. She brought along gold medals from the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, won as part of Australia's dominant women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team, giving the young swimmers a chance to see some of the rewards of competing at the highest level. Robey McMillan was excited to catch up with gold-medal winning Olympian Bronte Campbell. Islee Currey was very happy to get Bronte's autograph. But while the medals are impressive, Bronte said they were not the most important things she had taken away from swimming. Bronte was only seven when she decided she wanted to become an Olympic swimmer. "I was very, very lucky that nobody ever told me that that was a really unlikely thing to happen, or a dream that was too big for (this) tiny kid who had just arrived from Africa and was training at a 25m, four-lane little concrete pool next to a primary school,” she said. She also spoke about growing up and competing alongside her sister Cate, explaining how she learned to develop her own identity as an athlete while embracing the competition between them. But some of her favourite memories came with the opportunity to compete together in relay teams - notably the historically successful Australian women’s 4 x 100m freestyle team. The Australian women have won gold at four Olympic Games and broken the world record five times - a record Bronte attributed to the strength of the connection between them. And it is a lesson she believes young swimmers can begin learning at their local club. "There's something that's really special about being part of a club, you learn to trust each other and be a team," she said. "And get to places you wouldn't have been able to go by yourself."