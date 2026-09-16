Sport

Penalty shoot-out gets girls through in Champion of Champions

Nick Field, Georgia Pengilly, Anna Dingwall, Evie Byrne, Milarnie Hanley, Freya Dumbrell, Wynter Osborne, Piper Hardy, Grant Dingwall (front) Holly Maslin, Jinxi Piggott, Ava Baker, Sarah Moxey, Addison Howe, Maci Kennedy and Ariah Bernardi.

Forbes Under 14s girls took on North Sydney FC in round one of competition