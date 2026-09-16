Social media
Home page>Sport>Penalty shoot-out gets g...
Sport

Penalty shoot-out gets girls through in Champion of Champions

<p>Nick Field, Georgia Pengilly, Anna Dingwall, Evie Byrne, Milarnie Hanley, Freya Dumbrell, Wynter Osborne, Piper Hardy, Grant Dingwall (front) Holly Maslin, Jinxi Piggott, Ava Baker, Sarah Moxey, Addison Howe, Maci Kennedy and Ariah Bernardi.</p>\\n
<p>Nick Field, Georgia Pengilly, Anna Dingwall, Evie Byrne, Milarnie Hanley, Freya Dumbrell, Wynter Osborne, Piper Hardy, Grant Dingwall (front) Holly Maslin, Jinxi Piggott, Ava Baker, Sarah Moxey, Addison Howe, Maci Kennedy and Ariah Bernardi.</p>\\n

Nick Field, Georgia Pengilly, Anna Dingwall, Evie Byrne, Milarnie Hanley, Freya Dumbrell, Wynter Osborne, Piper Hardy, Grant Dingwall (front) Holly Maslin, Jinxi Piggott, Ava Baker, Sarah Moxey, Addison Howe, Maci Kennedy and Ariah Bernardi.

Forbes Under 14s girls took on North Sydney FC in round one of competition
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES