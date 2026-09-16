Penalty shoot-out gets girls through in Champion of Champions

Forbes' Under 14 girls have progressed to the second round of the Champion of Champions after winning a penalty shoot-out on their home ground on Sunday. Forbes is one of only five country NSW clubs entered in the Football NSW Champion of Champions Cup, also fielding an Under 13 boys side. The boys gained valuable experience against a polished Lindfield FC outfit that travelled to Forbes for the opening-round clash, but were unable to progress. The girls, meanwhile, overcame North Sydney United at Botanical Gardens to book their place in round two. Sunday's score was nil-all at full time, sending the teams to a penalty shoot-out, which Forbes won 3-2. Doug Mckenzie from Forbes and District Soccer Club said the side, many of whom have been together for about three years now, has depth, strength and quality. Five players are in the Football NSW country program, training weekly in Bathurst, and seven are in the NSW regional team going to Cambodia on a cultural sports tour later this year. Even more promising, two thirds of the squad are still 13. This Sunday the Under 14s meet Colo FC - Nepean District Champions - in North Richmond with the winner to progress to the competition's quarter finals.