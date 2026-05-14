BOWLS

PENNANTS

The wait is nearly over for our Grade Fours Pennants Team.

They will be travelling up the Newell Highway to take on some tough bowlers to try and bring home the win.

Playing Bathurst first on Saturday morning then facing West Dubbo as well they will have to bring their A game to defeat both teams.

Teams selected for this weekend are:

Team 1 - Lead: Clint Hurford, Second: Ian Hodges, Third: Bert Bayley , Skip: Mitch Andrews.

Team 2 – Lead: Pat O’Neill, Second: Greg Gunn, Third: Christian West, Skip: Robert Dukes.

Team 3 – Lead: Viv Russell, Second: Shane Bolam, Third: Brian Asimus, Skip: Scott Andrews.

Reserves: Scott McKellar and Brett Davenport.

Our players have played with and against each other for many, many years on both at club championship level and travelling to tournaments to represent our great club.

We wish them all the luck this weekend and if you feel like a short drive to Parkes to support and cheer on our Mighty Bushrangers, their first game is at 8.30am Saturday morning.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bentick Trophy is slowly drawing to the pointy end of the competition with our last round game about to be played between Billy Cowell and Tim Everest.

The winner will meet Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus in one of our semi-finals with Phil Hocking and Viv Russell set to play the second semi-final.

Tim Everest (handicap of 8) had to defeat Cherie Vincent (handicap of 8) before advancing to the next round. Played over 19 ends, Tim started out well and kept Cherie scoreless up to the 6th end.

Tim leading 11-1 on 6, Cherie was starting to find her rhythm.

Cherie was able to contribute 6 points to her side of the score board when Tim found his second wind. 17-6 on 13, Tim could not afford to lose his momentum.

Cherie got to double figures on the 15th when she scored a 3, Tim answered back with two 4’s to secure his win 25-12.

MINOR WOMENS PAIRS

It was a rink of rookie players in womens club championship games but there was certainly a lot of fun and banter throughout the game.

Sue Smith teamed up with Cherie Vincent, who is no stranger to club championship games to play Kelly Stringer and Tara Shaw.

3 a piece on 4, Sue and Cherie won the next two ends, adding 5 points to jump to the lead.

Kelly and Tara were a little stuck on 5 for four ends then started their comeback.

Sue and Cherie not showing any signs of concern, leading 18-10 with four ends to go. Kelly and Tara were not giving up but couldn’t catch Sue and Cherie who won the game 20-16.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – A happy smiling Angela Dent left the ‘Bowlie’ Wednesday lunch time being drawn as a bowls victor then the raffle winner heading to Flint St Butchery.

Angela led for Billy Cowell combining well winning 24-11 in 20 ends over a regular winner of late in Eddie Gould and his ‘one down the back’ in skip Kerry Dunstan. A and B led 7-1 after four, 16-7 after 12 and 22-9 at the end of 16.

Also easy for runners-up Cheryl Hodges and Dale Scott 24-10 in a shortened 16 ends over Therese Davis and Phil Bayley.

We say easy, but it was 9-all after 10 before Cheryl and Dale got it together winning the last six ends 12-1 which included a five on end 11.

Easy was also the word for Geoff West and Sue White winning 26-11 in 18 over Bill Scott and Peter Mackay who returned to earth after a run of hot form.

Again a late flurry got the winners home as it was 9-all after nine then only dropping two ends to singles.

Closer for Colleen Liebich and Lyall Strudwick winning 20-16 in 20 over Ann Nixon and Tim Everest where the start was the difference as they led 11-1 after seven.

The ever-young Annie and Tim relished the challenge winning the run home 15-9.

It came down to the last end for ‘Come-Back Queen’ Ann Mackay and Barry Shine to win 15-14 in 18 over Lyn Simmonds and Cherie Vincent.

In a game of three sections, Ann and Barry led 10-6 after nine but got stuck on 10 for the next five ends before 10-all to then be behind 14-11.

“Barry, remember, I got two of the winning four,” was a beaming Ann as they got the win by one with the count of four on the last.

Cherie did have a victory, she drove back to Eugowra as the second raffle winner.

Thursday - The chill factor winds kept our number a down this week with only 10 players braving the elements.’

Dick Sharkey and Laurie Crouch drew Lawrence (Jacko) Jackson. Dick and Laurie were a little slower to start then Jacko and Glen with Jacko and Glen leading 17-7 on 10.

Dick and Laurie won the next 4 of 5 ends, with two 4’s increasing their score board. Dick and Laurie started to claw back however Jacko and Glen put their foot flat to the floor and crossed the finish line winners, 27-20.

Our triples game was played between Bobby Grant, Richard Green and Dale Scott verse Dale Maynard, Wayne Burton and Phil Hocking.

The game started nice and friendly with 6 all on 5 until Phil’s team scored a 5 to lead 11-6. Phils team started to find their groove just staying ahead of Dales team 17-12 on 13. 3 ends to go and 5 to chase, Dale’s team had to dig deep. Both teams only scoring singles, Phils team took the win 19-13.

Due to low numbers, Winning and losing rinks only gained bragging rights of the titles.

Winning Rink: Jacko and Glen Kearney. Losing Rink: Bobby Grant, Richard Green and Dale Scott.

Resting touchers: Bobby Grant, Dale Scott and Richard Green. Richard also bowled a raspberry.

Dale Maynard was our jackpot winner of the day.

Sunday - Basking in the amazing sun and enjoying the warmer morning compared to earlier days in the week were 26 bowlers lapping it up.

Ange Dwyer and Mick Merritt need to revisit their strategy board after their 5-20 loss against Jason Howell and Steve Turner.

After Jason bowled an absolute pineapple on his first bowl, once he checked the little circle was on the inside, he and Steve worked together well from the get-go and their scoreboard showed a 6 point lead at the break.

Ange and Mick were stuck on 4 for 7 ends whilst Jason and Steve went round the outside and continued adding points on board.

It was all about the draw, 14 all on Rink 3 where Lyndy Bokeyar and Al Phillips drew John Simmonds and Tim Everest. 2 the difference on 8, both teams were very determined to hit the lead. 13-9 on 13 until the score levelled on the last end.

Nathan Suttie and Pat O’Neill were a dynamic duo against Daryl Burley and Peter Tisdell when they brought home a 22-10 victory.

Only 2 points separating them at oranges, Nathan and Pat re-fuelled and came out swinging. Winning 5 of the last 8, Nathan and Pat sprinted across the finish line holding the winner’s flag.

Our regular returning visitor Graham ‘Çagey’ Cowell led for Viv Russell against brother Cowell, Billy who led for Bert Bayley. There was no ‘read em weep’ this week from Viv which means Billy and Bert won the game.

Cagey and Viv were trailing 6-12 on 10 which was still achievable, and a 4 on the 12th closed the gap. Billy and Bert won the last 3 to seal the deal 19-10.

Tyler Murphy and Al Hilder had a great battle against Chris Simmonds and John Kennedy. 6 all at half time, when Chris and John just skipped ahead.

Levelled 9 a piece on 13 then 10 all going into the last. Tyler and Al were the lucky ones who gained a 3 to win the game 13-10.

Our triples game of the day was played by Juss Scifleet, Dick Sharkey and Jax Murphy against Aaron Evans, Terry Murphy and Bobby Grant.

Jax’s team were a little slower out of the starting boxes than Bobby’s team but were only trailing by 3 at half time. Jax gave his team a pep talks during half time and it must have worked.

Jax’s team levelled up 9 all on 10 with 2 ends to go. Picking up a 6 on the second last, Jax’s team were doing the victory lap for their win 15-10.

Winning Rink: Pat O’Neill and Nathan Suttie. Losing Rink: Bobby Grant, Terry Murphy and Aaron Evans.

Raspberry from wrong bias winners: Jason Howell and Steve Turner. Resting Touchers: Ange Dwyer and Tim Everst.

Jackpot winner: Al Hilder

Chicken raffle winners: Pat O’Neill, Bert Bayley, Chris Simmonds, John Kennedy, Joe McLinden, Ange Dwyer, Punter, Steve Turner and Al Phillips.