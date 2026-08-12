The Platypi have won their last home game of the 2026 campaign before an Old Boys Day crowd, running out 41-24 winners over Bathurst Bulldogs at South Circle Oval.

First grade coach Sam Jarrett said the side set themselves up for success in the opening half with some strong defence and well put together tries.

Frazer Duff, James Burton, Isoa Volau and Brett Stace all scored for the hosts and Luke McDean also nailed a penalty kick to see the Platypi lead at the break.

"The messaging coming into the second half was to knuckle down and try to hold onto this lead - and just play a more simple brand of footy, to try to hold onto the ball as much as possible," Jarrett said.

The second half had its challenges, Forbes having to put in some big defensive efforts with some calls going against them.

Bathurst did slip through to narrow the gap on the scoreboard, but the Platypi scored from a couple of really nice intercepts to seal their victory.

After a season that's been tough on field, it was good to get a win on Old Boys Day in the final home game, Jarrett said.

"If we look across the board there's probably been 28 guys through grade and colts that have had season-ending injuries or gone away, things like that," he said.

"So to put on two competitive sides each week - I'm really proud of the guys and the way they've stepped up and continued to go to work each week."

The coach is certain his squad will continue to do that this weekend as they go to Dubbo to take on the Roos, although a number of the players have been persisting through niggling injuries.

"We've had some tough weeks but it has been very rewarding to see how much effort everyone has put in across the board and how much they're all playing for each other," Jarrett said.

"I think our off-field culture is something to be really proud of."

And there was reassurance from the rugby union old boys, who have seen the club through highs and lows before, that they're headed in the right direction in this rebuilding phase.

"If the core of the group can stick together for the next couple of years hopefully we can convert a few more of those results," Jarrett said.