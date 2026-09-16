Platypi under 14s central west premiers

Forbes’ junior Platypi are central west junior rugby union under 14s premiers, clinching a 27-19 grand final win over Mudgee. Coach Andrew Glasson was full of praise for the side who stepped up for the grand final contest. "It’s a reward for a of hard work but also a lot of travel – some of them are coming 100km to training," he acknowledged. The Forbes club has had an outstanding run in this age group, claiming the under 14s premiership four years in a row now. In the 2026 decider, Mudgee came ready to shut down Forbes’ pointscoring power out wide, but the young Platypi were ready to meet the challenge. Their forward pack saw opportunities and seized them - and it made all the difference. “We scored three tries in the forwards rather than big points in the backs like we have all year,” Glasson said. “Our forwards really stepped up to win the day.” The side’s planning paid off to see Austin Smyth score a good try in the first half, with Eli Bowden-Boland successful with the conversion. Mudgee responded in kind to level the scores at half time in a contest worthy of the grand final – but Forbes was confident they could play better footy and returned to the field determined after the break. “We were just dropping the ball too much and giving away too many penalties, so we just had to do things right,” Glasson said. Captain Jock Townsend led the way, crashing over the line with the team’s first try for the second half. “He was pretty immense: just did not stop working, he played the full 60 minutes,” Glasson said. “All the hard work he’d done all year showed on the day.” The game remained competitive, Jack Daley was next to make a good bust down the wing and then Forbes was awarded a penalty that extended their lead to 17-7. Next points came through James Oborn, another who worked hard all day, when he went over in the corner. Mudgee was making the Platypi work for it but they were relentless in their pressure. “Our back line was being shut down pretty effectively,” Glasson said. “Mudgee was up pretty quick and we were working on alternatives to beat them elsewhere in the field.” Quade Peterson beat quite a number of tacklers to score adjacent to the posts for Forbes’ next try and a well-deserved try one at that. It gave Forbes a 27-7 with an estimated 12 minutes of regular game time left, and Mudgee found another level. A penalty opened the way for a try from their forward pack to narrow the gap to 27-14, the Mudgee fans becoming vocal and Forbes’ supporters waiting for the final whistle. Mudgee threw the ball around a lot in their efforts to convert and they did score another try in the corner to close the gap to 27-19 but from there, Forbes’ defence held. Austin Smyth was named man of the match for a massive effort in attack and defence. The try-scorer had a massive number of tackle breaks to his credit for the game, but he was well backed up by Jock Townsend, Quade Peterson, and Lucy McFadyen, James Oborn. “Really everyone on the day contributed somewhere,” Glasson said. “Because Mudgee really stifled our traditional pointscoring areas but everyone contributed.”