Sport

Platypi under 14s central west premiers

Platypi Under 14s (back) Andrew Glasson, Richie McFadyen, Lucy McFadyen, Beth Baxter, Jack Daly, Max Osborne, Austin Smyth, Harry Quade, Ned Osborne, James Oborn, Ollie Hazell, Eli Bowden-Bolam, Seb Bernardi, Harry Smith, Levi Duare, Graham Quade (assistant manager), Hugh Williams, Matt Hazell (manager), Grant Acheson (trainer) and (front) Flynn Acheson, Van Parry, Jock Townsend, Ned Glasson, Tommy Jobson, Quade Peterson, Harvey McFadyen, Jax Dunn, Lenny Osborne, Josh Whittaker, Spencer Douglass.

The rugby juniors have won the competition