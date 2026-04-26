RUGBY UNION

Forbes Rugby Union’s women’s team is shaping as one to watch this winter, following a strong pre‑season and an opening‑round win.

In her first year in the coaching role, Lily Boyd said a solid preparation phase - with around 30 players on the training paddock - laid the groundwork for Forbes’ Round 1 victory over the Cowra Eagles.

“We were able to retain a lot of our players from last year moving into this year, which really helped us, and then really gain some star players from around the central west,” Boyd said.

One of the standout recruits is Parkes product Madi Barclay George - better known as Kiwi - the 2025 Central West Player of the Year and the Blue Bulls’ best forward.

“She’s a massive asset to our team that we never saw coming but we’re so, so happy to have her here and she loves the atmosphere within the club as well,” Boyd said.

The Platypi have also welcomed former Queensland representative Hannah Rowan, who has recently moved to the area and slotted into the backline.

“She’s one to watch in the back-line there, she’s super exciting,” Boyd said.

Another recruit making an immediate impression is inside centre Amber Taylor, who has signed on from Grenfell. Boyd said Taylor’s performances have already caught the attention of the club faithful.

“She’s only ever played in 10s competitions, this is her first time in 15s, but ... she is so unsuspectingly good, so we’re also very lucky to have her,” Boyd said.

Leadership and continuity have also been key for the side, with Caitlin James again leading the team and a number of 2025 players returning with added experience under their belts. At tighthead prop, James brings both composure and support to the squad.

Another player Boyd rates highly - even if she doesn’t seek the spotlight - is Zoe McRae.

“Everything she brings to our team is insane,” Boyd said.

Despite the talent across the park, the Platypi remain a notably young group.

In their Round 2 clash with Orange Emus, a tough contest with the hosts recording a 55-10 win - the oldest player on the Forbes side was just 25.

After a bye over the ANZAC Day weekend, Forbes will return to action in Orange against a City side that has shown strong early‑season form.

Boyd said the foundations built during the pre‑season, combined with the Round 1 result, had given the whole squad belief.

That 38–5 home‑ground win was the team’s first in around 18 months and marked a significant moment for the club and its supporters.

“Absolutely the best way to start the season,” Boyd said.

“The girls went into it really positively.

“We had about 10 subs which always helps.

"We tried out some new positions with some of our girls and having those new girls there just elevates the game so much - just the way they communicate on the field is insane.”

Boyd said there was still work to be done on the training paddock in the coming weeks, but believed the squad had the depth and drive to continue improving.

“Hopefully we can rock the competition a little bit and see what happens there,” she said.

Several members of this year’s Platypi women’s squad have trialled for the Central West Blue Bulls.

While selections are yet to be announced, Boyd said the experience was already pushing players toward the next level.

Above all else, Boyd said the culture within the group had been central to the team’s early success.

“One of the most important things for me especially as a coach but for all of the girls is it’s not just about rugby, it’s about having a fun time and creating those friendships,” Boyd said.

“I think that really helped us going into the first game.”

ROUND 2 RESULTS

First XV Orange Emus 40 Forbes Platypi 31

Second XV Emus 42 Platypi 22

Colts Emus 36 Platypi 0