Quin takes 5 for 6 in bowling blitz

Round four of Forbes District Cricket was played on a dry surface and saw wins to Cambridge Cats, Bowlie Tigers, Globe Hotel Goannas, and Kiacatoo. Cambridge Cats defeat Condobolin Boomerangs Condobolin Boomerangs went in to bat and C Sloane made a valiant 43 but the side was all out for 63 off 23.5 overs. The Cats' G Doyle mounted a blistering bowling attack claiming 4/18 off six overs, H. Hawke a very tight 2/8 (5.0) and J. Duffy 2/14 (6.0). In reply, the Parkes team chased down the required runs in 9.6 overs. T Davis was out for four, but M. Hutchings made 32 not out and A. Bateson 31 not out. Wicket taker for Condobolin was H. Cartwright with 1/27 off five overs. Bowlie Tigers bested Forbes Battapi, scoring 99 off 18.6 overs after Battapi set a total of 82. Battapi batted first with S Skipper making 25, K O'Byrne 10 and J Cole 6 as they batted 27.2 overs. I Sly was too effective with the ball taking 4/31 off six, M Stirling took 2/7 (6.0), and M Douglas 2/16 (6.0). M Simmonds hit 51 not out and T Glasson 35 not out as the Tigers made 99 with the loss of three wickets in 18.6 overs. H Leadbitter did his own damage taking 2/9 off six, and E Parker claimed the other wicket 1/14 off four. Trundle Ducks made the road trip to Forbes to take on Globe Hotel Goannas at Hughie Wilson Oval. The Goannas headed out to bat first and made 100 before the final wicket tumbled in the 24th over. Topping the scoring was N Hessel with 49, J Wright and H Jones made 17 each. Wicket takers for Trundle were P Webb (2/55 off two overs) and J Harris (2/11 off five). But the day belonged to the bowlers and the Goannas restrained the Ducks to 77, taking the final wicket in the 20th over. D Byrne was 32 not out, T Porter added 16 and L Watt 9 for Trundle, but M Townsend claimed 4/18 off 4.5 overs to slow the visitors down. S O’Halloran took 2/18 (6.0) and N. Hessel 2/21 (6.0) as Globe took the win. Kiacatoo defeat Commercial Hotel Mershpies Kiacatoo were all out for 73 in 22.5 overs but it was a total they successfully defended at Grinsted Oval on Saturday. L McDean topped the scoring with 19, M Quin and R Smith 13 added 13 each for the total. R Glasson was punishing with the ball for the Mershpies, taking 4/11 off four. A Flick claimed 2/22 (6.0) and R Mylecharane 2/10 (4.0) to bring the Kiacatoo innings to an end. But the visitors then took up the ball and successfully defended their total, bowling the Mershpies out for 59 off 13.2 overs. A. Flick topped the scoring with 15, next best with the bat were Z Hartwig with 10 and T McNamara 8. The damage was done in an M Quin blitz where he took 5/6 off 5.2 overs. L McDean took 3/40 and G Johnson 1/0 to wrap the game up.