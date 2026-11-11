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Quin takes 5 for 6 in bowling blitz

<p>Matt Townsend claimed 4/18 off 4.5 overs for the Globe Hotel Goannas on Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>Matt Townsend claimed 4/18 off 4.5 overs for the Globe Hotel Goannas on Saturday.</p>\\n

Matt Townsend claimed 4/18 off 4.5 overs for the Globe Hotel Goannas on Saturday.

Round four results from Forbes and District Cricket
November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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