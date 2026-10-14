Race meeting finishes in dead heat

By COLIN HODGES Exciting finishes continued throughout the Forbes meeting on Saturday culminating in a dead heat for first between Bitta Bon Magic and Calmundi in the final event. Yael’s Delight led for home in the 1200 metres Club Forbes Benchmark 50 Handicap before the Bill Hayes locally trained Bitta Bon Magic (Jess Del Frari, $5.50) and Calmundi (Kody Nestor, $13) from the Kylie Kennedy stable at Narromine, crossed the finish line together and were unable to be separated by the judge while a half-length away third was Ms Reeves (Jacob Stiff, $6). Over recent years Bill Hayes has taken a team to race over summer at King Island and after the latest trip brought home one of the Island horses, Bitta Bon Magic. The Parkes Sharon Jeffries team with Race 2 winner Way to Divine owned by Michael Hackett of Parkes and Jockey Jacob Stiff. Racing kicked off at Forbes with the 1200 metres Bedgerabong Picnic Races Maiden Plate and coming from back in the field the Brett Robb, Dubbo trained South Eight (Clayton Gallagher, $4.40) edged out Argyle Springs (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $2.90 favourite) by a long head with The Friskee Flash (Glenn Cahill, $3.50) a neck back third. Sairyn Fawke, after riding in South Australia and other States, is now based at Canberra and was at Forbes to ride Jade Division for Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson in the 1400 metres Terry Bros Carpet Court Benchmark 50 Handicap. Working home from last and under strong riding, Jade Division ($12) won by a head from Commando Jack (Clayton Gallagher, $1.75 favourite) while over a length away third was Champ De Mars (Jacob Stiff, $7.50). Owned by former jockey Michael Hackett in partnership with Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries, Way To Divine ran out the 1600 metres strongly to win the Forbes Shire Council Benchmark 50 Handicap. When the leader dropped out quickly 700 metres from home, Way To Divine ( Jacob Stiff, $2 to $1.85 favourite) took control and won by almost two lengths from Cobar stayer Bellman (Michael Heagney, $8.50) and Himeros (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.60). Owned and bred by Simone and Steve Beattie from Condobolin and trained at Cowra by Michael Lynch, Devil’s Reach (Ken Dunbar, $13) finished strongly from well back to beat Don’tdoubtdagoose (Jess Del Frari, $7) and Meldirer (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8) in the BWR Accountants Maiden Handicap. A recent addition to the Melissa Harrison sta A jubilant Jacob Stiff returns to the yard on Way to Divine after winning Race 2. ble at Forbes after 2 starts in Victoria, the 3YO filly Dontdoubtdagoose held on well for second after taking the lead mid race. The now 6-year-old Quasimoto has presented Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm with plenty of problems since displaying high promise as a juvenile but was back in winning form in the 1100 metres Peter Maher Shearing Services Class 1 Handicap. Well ridden in the lead by successful apprentice Zoe Hunt, Quasimoto ($3.20 equal favourite) raced to a convincing two lengths win over Elderberry Wine (Glenn Cahill, $4) and the strong finishing Symphonite (Jess Del Frari, $3.20 equal favourite). Racing at Bathurst on Friday, Narromine (Saturday) and Orange (Monday).