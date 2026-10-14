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Race meeting finishes in dead heat

<p>Way To Divine, owned by Michael Hackett won Race 2 by a length. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Way To Divine, owned by Michael Hackett won Race 2 by a length. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Way To Divine, owned by Michael Hackett won Race 2 by a length. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Forbes hosts a top day of racing with a dead heat for first in the final race.
Forbes Advocate
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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