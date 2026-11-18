FORBES DRAGON BOAT CLUB The Forbes Dragon Boat Club is celebrating a successful outing at the recent Western Region Regatta at Lake Canobolas, Orange. Competing in combination with the Parkes Dragon Boat Club, paddlers secured bronze medals in both the men's 10s crew and the opens 20s crew events. Competition was fierce, with crews travelling from across the western region as well as Sydney, Nowra and Canberra. Following the strong regatta performance, the club is now looking to welcome new members. Dragon boating is a team sport that offers a unique mix of fitness, friendship and fun, with participation open to people aged 10 years and over. Paddlers can choose to take part socially or competitively, depending on their interests and goals. The club is offering a free four-week opportunity to try dragon boating, including a four-week "Introduction to Paddle" program beginning on Sunday 22 November. The program is designed for first-time paddlers and will cover the basics of the sport in a supportive group environment. Participants are also welcome to attend regular training sessions during the four-week period. Training is held on Sunday mornings from 8.30am and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 7pm during daylight saving time, with additional Tuesday morning sessions held when numbers permit. A free four-week trial is also available through the club's "Dragon Pass" program, allowing newcomers to join regular training sessions at times that suit their schedules. Whether looking for a new fitness challenge, a social activity or a sport the whole family can enjoy, the Forbes Dragon Boat Club is encouraging locals to give dragon boating a try. For more information, send the club a message via social media or visit the boat shed behind the bowling greens at the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club, 30 minutes before a training session begins.