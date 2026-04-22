The winner is ????? The much-anticipated Men's Major Pairs Final has been played and the winners were Viv Russell and Robert (Pooch) Dukes. Their opponents, Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley were tough competitors and were going to make Viv and Pooch work for every point.

Ian and Bert, having paired together before, gelled well from the first bowl. Viv and Pooch just keeping their noses in front but not much in it. Scoring a 5 on the 7th, increased Viv and Pooch’s lead and Ian and Bert knew they had to dig deeper to close the gap and not let them get to far ahead.

16-7 on 13 with 5 ends to go, Viv and Pooch had to keep their momentum and keep their eyes on the prize. Ian and Bert were not giving up until the very end and could only add 2 extra points to their side of their card and Viv and Pooch smelt victory and brought home a 21-9 win.

Both teams participated in 5 rounds and won each round to be a finalist and the competition along the way was no easy feat. Viv quoted “our 6 games played including the final, he and Pooch were able to keep their opponents from reaching double figures”.

When the card was handed over at the final bell, a familiar phrase was said and to quote Viv when he wins the game ‘Read em and weep’.

Congratulation to all players, it was a great game and well played by the men. We wish Viv and Pooch all the best in their next endeavors, entering into the State “Champion of Champions” competition to be played in Cabramatta in the upcoming months.

The boys from the bush will wear the Mighty Bushrangers uniform and no matter what happens, we are all proud of you both.

MINOR PAIRS – we have kicked off our 2026 Minor Pairs with Jason Howell and Pat O’Neill pairing up to get their first win in the comp against Kelly Stringer and Jax Murphy.

Jason and Pat flew out of the starting boxes and made their intensions known. Leading 15-6 on 10, Kelly and Jax needed to regroup, strategize and start pulling out some tricks.

Jason and Pat showed no mercy and continued across the finish line flat out with the overall score, 24-10.

BENTICK TROPHY – Slowly, Slowly we are getting through the Bentick Trophy with just a few more games to go until the semi-finals.

Viv Russell was a very busy man on the greens this weekend when he kicked it off on Friday playing Jeff Nicholson. 1 point the difference in handicaps, this game came down to the best player on the day.

Played over 32 ends, this marathon was a great battle. Viv started well and kept the slight lead throughout the game. Nicho closing the gap at every opportunity. 11-8 on 13, Nicho needed 3 to level it. Viv had other ideas and scored 5 points on the next two ends to just stay infront. 23-16 on 25, 24-19 on 29, Nicho was still in the game. Scoring 3 points on the second last end, Nicho needed 3 to finish the game, Viv needed 1. Viv was able to win the last end and the game 26-22.

SOCIAL BOWLS

WEDNESDAY – Eddie Gould is showing he is a supper lead and one of the form players at present in Wednesday morning bowls again on display last week combining for the ever-reliable Lyall Strudwick to demoralise Bill Scott and Peter Barnes 30-8 in 20 ends.

They set the scene early, 7-0 after two and never took the foot off the pedal for 18-4 at half time.

Drawn runners-up were Geoff West and Phil Bayley (the Bayley’s play) 21-11, another 20 end game over Bob McGinty and John Gorton who could only grace the score card four times.

Another one sided game was played in triples with Lesley Dunstan, Darryl Burley and Sue White (another playing good bowls) 22-9 in 16 ends over Wayne Wright, Bill O’Connell and Paul Doust. They lost the first end but from there on they dominated late with the score 5-all after seven.

That trend of scores continued with Angela Dent and Peter Mackay who is in a purple patch of form winning 18-8 in 18 over Therese Davis and Laurie Crouch. They were behind 2-5 after five then 5-all at eight before running away at the end 13-3 on the run home.

All felt sorry for Gail McKay as she tried her heart out leading for a lifeless Barry Shine 12-19 in 20 losing out to ‘good night’ Irene Riley and Dale Scott. It was 5-all after six and 13-11 at 16 before 6-1 in the last four. In-club winners were Bill O’Connell and Peter Barnes.

THURSDAY BOWLS – The afternoon weather is starting to cool down to a much more pleasant temperature for Thursday afternoon bowls and the numbers are showing.

“READ EM AND WEAP” has become a very familiar phrase on Viv Russell’s rink when he is the victor, but he had a lot of help from partner Judy Egan from Wallerawang in their 26-10 win over Tara Shaw and Christian West.

Maynard and Posso were also singing the winners tune on rink 4 seeing as though they came from behind until the 15th end against Tim Everest and Al Philips. Tim and Al were stuck on 12 for 5 ends and then 13 for the last 5 ends. Maynard and Posso final score 22-13.

Wayne Wright led for one of the big guns, Brian (Spro) Asimus when they drew Paul Doust and Phil Hocking. Only 1 or 2 points in it all game until the 15th end. Wayne and Spro were able to hold onto the lead all the way across the finish line 21-17.

33-10, Richard Green and Glen Kearney put on their board against Geoff Brown and Peter Hocking. Richard and Glen looked as though they had been playing together for years picking up multiple 4’s and 3’s.

Super Skip Laurie Crouch and Al Hilder proved to good for John Gorton and Cherie Vincent. John and Cherie were a little slower out of the starting boxes, but Al and Laurie hit the ground running. 21-9 at the final bell.

One of our newer bowlers, Dick Sharkey is starting to get the hang of his red bowls with multiple jack touches when he paired with Scotty McKellar against Max Vincent and Bobby Grant. You never underestimate Bobby Grant’s “fruit tingles”and they proved it again in their 22-18 win.

Winning Rink: Wayne Wright and Spro. Losing Rink: Cherie Vincent and John Gorton.

Jackpot winner: Judy Egan.

Resting touchers: Judy Egan, Al Phillips, Spro, Max Vincent and Phil Hocking.

One lonely raspberry with a great delivery and all went to Viv Russell.

SUNDAY BOWLS – The winds were a little cooler to start with, but it shaped up to be a brilliant day.

New to bowls Chris Simmonds paired with Cherie Vincent had a 13-point win over Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips. Luck just wasn’t on Ange and Al’s side but there was certainly improvement in the second half.

Another plus 10 margin was had next door on rink 9 when Paul Doust and Mick Merritt defeated Tim Everest and John Kennedy 19-8. Paul and Mick led 8-3 on 8 and in the second half, the card remained one-sided.

The triples were played by Bobby Grant, John Simmonds and Steve Turner just getting the upper hand over Maynard, Wayne Wright and Aaron Evans. Steve’s team scored 6 points in the first two ends then Aaron’s team started to find their rhythm, 7 all at oranges. Steve’s team won 3 of the last 4 ends and the game 12-9.

John ‘The Gun’ Cutler and Nathan ón-fire’ Suttie were too good for Tara Shaw and Peter Tisdell. Nathan and John leading by 3 on 8, Tara and Peter had to come out guns blazing. Straight out of the box, Nathan and John floored it and took first place 20-14.

Terry Murphy and Shayne (Shark) Staines teamed up against Juss Scifleet and Sue White. Terry and Shark trailed before half time, and it took two ends to level after the break. 10 all on 12 until Terry and Shark scored a 5 and jumped to the lead to win 17-12.

12 points the difference on Rink 7 between Lyndy Bokeyar leading for Scotty McKellar when they drew Dick Sharkey and Al Hilder. Dick and Al had to chase 4 to level on 8 but Lyndy and Scotty had other plans. Winning 5 of the last 8ends and the game 20-8.

Winning rink: Lyndy Bokeyar and Scott McKellar. Losing Rink: Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips.

Jackpot winner: Steve Turner.

Resting touchers: Tara Shaw, John Cutler, Scotty McKellar, Ange Dwyer.

Raspberry: John Simmonds.

Chicken raffle winner: Pooch. Wayne Wright, Jax Murphy, Chris Simmonds, Dick Sharkey, Terry Murphy, Michelle Hodge, Mick Merritt, Dick Sharkey.

NOTE: There will be ANZAC Day bowls. Saturday 25th, names in by 12.30 for a 1pm start. $10 per person.