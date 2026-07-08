Forbes Magpies have secured an important first grade win over Dubbo Macquarie as they returned to Spooner Oval for the first time in more than a month.

Wearing jerseys bearing the number nine on the chest in honour of Hayden Bolam, the Magpies made the perfect start when Jordy Hartwig crossed in the corner inside the opening minutes to give the home side a 4-0 lead.

The contest quickly turned into a physical arm wrestle and it took more than 10 minutes before the scoreboard moved again, with Justin Toomey-White touching down for Macquarie.

The visitors then added another try to take a 12-4 advantage into the break.

The Magpies had had a tough first 40 minutes with errors, and coach Cameron Greenhalgh said their half-time focus was all about eliminating those.

"We just had to do too much defence," he said.

"So when we got the chance with the football we had nothing in the tank because we just burnt it all in defence.

"Our goal was at half time was fix up our errors - we knew we could play good football if we got our fair share of footy."

The second half showed that difference.

Hartwig struck again early in the second half, diving over in the corner to reduce the deficit to 12-8 but what followed was a different second half of footy.

Just two minutes later, Jackson Brien made a huge run, dragging the Macquarie defence with him to put the ball down under the posts to hand Forbes the lead.

Nick Greenhalgh's conversion made it 14-12.

The intensity lifted as both sides searched for the next points, but it was Forbes who struck again when Michell Andrews crossed to the delight of the home crowd. Another successful conversion pushed the margin out to 20-12.

Macquarie refused to go away and hit back late to close the gap to 20-16, setting up a tense finish.

The visitors hurried to restart play in search of an equaliser, but the Magpies held firm in the closing stages, ensuring there would be no repeat of the sides' 20-all draw in Round 1.

With four rounds remaining in the Peter McDonald Premiership regular season, Forbes sits third on the ladder with eight wins and a draw for 17 competition points.

Mudgee Dragons lead the competition on 23 points from 10 wins, while Dubbo CYMS are second on 22 points.

The Magpies travel to face Orange CYMS this weekend before finishing the regular season with three straight home games.

The Peter McDonald and Western premierships will stage the first-ever magic round at Dubbo's Apex Oval this Saturday and Sunday for a festival of rugby league.

Modelled on the NRL concept, it will bring all 12 clubs together at one venue for a full weekend of footy, rather than the usual home-and-away format.

And it features all four grades - first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and league tag.

It's expected the event will incorporate Indigenous round celebrations.

Those who played last weekend will rest-up with a bye on 19 July as those who had 5 July off will catch-up in their round matches.

Finals are fast approaching with week one set down for 15-16 August and the grand final locked-in for Sunday 6 September.

They will host Wellington Cowboys on July 26, Mudgee Dragons on August 2, and Nyngan on August 9.

It was a successful day across the board for Forbes, with the Magpies claiming victories in all four grades, highlighted by a major upset in reserve grade.

The Magpies handed the previously undefeated Macquarie Raiders their first loss of the season, powering to a 32-16 victory after leading 14-6 at half-time.

Harrison Scott scored twice, while Brodie Acret enjoyed a strong afternoon with the boot, kicking five conversions and a penalty goal.

Harry Staines, Bailey Hartwig and Ayden Flick also crossed for the home side.

The day began with a 26-8 win in league tag, with the Magpies now sitting third on the ladder with nine wins and 18 competition points.

Dubbo CYMS lead the competition on 20 points, while Bathurst St Pat's are second, also on 18.

Rosie Hurford, Janssen Mores, Charlotte Hoey, Erin Naden and Miah Naden all scored tries for Forbes, with Erin Naden adding three conversions.

Forbes' junior side completed the clean sweep with a 30-14 victory over Macquarie.

Nate Richards scored a double, while Bobby Mundy, Alby Denyer and Teddy Mundy also crossed the stripe. Charlie Taunton added three conversions.

The win was the juniors' eighth of the season and keeps them third on the Tom Nelson Premiership ladder behind Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers.