We wrapped up our 2026 July Mixed Pairs carnival over the weekend and it was great to see so many familiar faces that keeping coming back to our great club each year and welcomed new players that travelled from all around the area.

We had 36 players play three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday to try their luck for the prize money.

Overall winners of the day were Tracey and John Silk from Club Dubbo who have attended our mixed pairs carnival for many years and were the only team with five wins for the weekend.

Other results: Runners up – Nat Hancock and Matt Parker, just down the highway from Parkes Bowling and Sports Club; third Erin and Jason Dukes, all the way from Yass; and a couple of our regular and local bowlers, Cherie Vincent and Posso Jones, were in fourth place.

Round winners: Virginia Dunn and Adam Simpson (Orange), Michelle Lane and John Nunan (Wallerawang), Deb Hood and Glen Seton (Condobolin), Lisa and Scott Burgess (Manildra) and Helen McKenzie and Nev Seton (Orange).

Thank you to all of our hard-working volunteers who cooked the barbecue, made salads, prepped the greens and surrounds and of course, a very big thank you to Viv Russell for running the board. This is an integral part of our carnival and is not an easy job so a big thank you to Viv who everything you do.

Just a reminder to all club championship players, please continue to organise games as soon as possible as we still have a lot of games to get through before 6 September.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – Weather conditions weren’t the best last week but still 10 hearty bowlers turned up for a roll where winners came from the pairs encounter with Neil Reilly and Lyall Strudwick winning 25-13 over Wayne Wright and Peter Mackay.

Played over 24 ends ‘new boy’ on the block Neil and the ‘singing sao’ Lyall combined like troopers leading 11-2 after seven continuing on their marry way to lead 15-5 after 13, 22-9 after 19. Best thing is they all enjoyed playing the 24 ends.

A similar score in triples where Richard Green, Colleen Liebich and Paul Doust won 32-13 over Irene Reilly, Darrell Burley and Peter Barnes.

In a game where all had flashes of brilliance the Doust combo did however set the footing for a comprehensive win leading 13-1 after six of 16 ends. Interesting to note both combinations scored a five on the run home while the Doust trio added a six on end 14 for good measure. In-club winner Wayne Wright. Bowlers are advised that membership is now due.

Thursday – It was a great afternoon on the greens on Thursday when the girls dominated not only their opponents but the biggest margin of the day. Tara Shaw and Cherie Vincent went into the game hoping for a win against Wayne Wright and Viv Russell and we luck was on their side.

The girls dominated from the start and led the whole game. Wayne and Viv scored a 6 on the 15th and the leader’s score was within grasp 16-19. Tara and Cherie were not rolling over and won 4 of the last 5 ends to seal the deal, 30-18.

Al Hilder and Phil Hocking weren’t so lucky on the rink next door, but they gave it their best in their 11-19 loss against Maynard and Posso Jones. Al and Phil were leading 11-2 on 10 but the wheels fell off. Number 11 was an unlucky number for Al and Phil as they were stuck on that for the remainder of the game whilst Maynard and Posso hit their strides and won the last 8 ends and the game.

Five points the difference on Rink 1 for Noel Hocking paired with Laurie Crouch verse Richard Green and Glen Kearney. Noel and Laurie had a handy lead of 11-5 on 10 and were stuck on 11 for 4 ends whilst Richard and Glen seized the opportunity to close the gap and trail by 1. Maynard and Glen took the leaders position on the 16th and never looked back winning the game 19-14.

The closest margin for the day was our triples game with 2 points in it for Bobby Grant, Eddie Gould and Tim Everest in their 12-10 victory against Wayne Burton, Jason Pearcey and Al Phillips. Team Everest first point scorers and kept the front runner position until the 11th end when the score read 8 all. Team Everest won 4 of the last 5 only picking up singles but it was enough to claim the game as winners.

Resting Touchers: Tim Everest and Al Phillips. Raspberries: Phil Hocking, Posso Jones, Richard Green, Glen Kearney and Viv Russell.

Jackpot winner: Wayne Burton.

Sunday – 2 pairs games and 1 triples game was played in the glorious sunshine on Sunday morning.

The triples games was played by Gill Taylor, Joyce Gray and Al Phillips taking on Juss Scifleet, Suzie Gill and Billy Cowell. Billys team led from the get-go whilst Al’s team were a little slower off the starting blocks. Levelled on 7, 5 a piece until Billy’s team decided to dig deep and kept their opponents scoreless over the last 5 ends to seal their victory 13-5.

It was a whitewash on Rink 13 when James Johansson teamed with new Sunday bowler, John Linley to win 24-0 against Malcolm Radburn and Lyall Strudwick, James and John picked up 9 points in the first 4 ends but from then on, Malcolm and Lyall made them work hard for their points. Only scoring singles on the back 8 but it was enough to win the game.

Our last game of the day was played by John Markwart and Peter Tisdell teaming up against Melissa Shaw and Al Hilder. John and Peter started strong and won 8 of the first 9 ends. Melissa and Al had a lucky break picking up twos ends of 3 to get back in the game. John and Peter scored another 5 points on the last 4 ends to claim victory 16-10.

Resting Touchers: Billy Cowell. Raspberries: Juss Scifleet and Suzie Gill.

Winning Rink: James Johansson and John Linley. Losing Rink: Melissa Shaw and Al Hilder.

Jackpot winner: Melissa Shaw.

Chicken raffle winner: Deb Hood x 2, John Linley, Matt Parker, Ange Dwyer, Scott Burgess, Brian Clark, Naomi Hancock x 2.