After a year criss-crossing New South Wales in pursuit of his motocross dreams, young Forbes rider Sonny Newcombe has earned one of the sport's most exciting opportunities with selection in the Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup 2026. The rising star was one of 18 riders chosen for the program, which runs alongside the Australian Supercross Championship this weekend and gives aspiring motocross stars the chance to experience life as a factory rider. For Sonny and his family, it's reward for months of dedication, hard work and countless kilometres on the road. Throughout 2026, Sonny competed in all five rounds of the Motocross NSW State Titles, racing at ACT, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, Dubbo and Bega. He finished 17th overall from a field of 40 riders. The season also delivered some impressive results on regional circuits. Sonny was crowned the Southern Region Interclub Series Champion in the 65cc 7-10 years class and took out the overall Junior Southern Region Interclub Champion award across all junior categories. He also secured the Condobolin Club Championship in the 65cc 7-10 years division and claimed runner-up honours at Goulburn, ACT and Young motorcycle clubs. The young rider received the exciting phone call in September when Yamaha events organiser Jake Belford informed him he had been selected for the BLU CRU YZ65 Cup. It signalled the achievement of a major goal for Sonny, who attended the AUSX Supercross Championship at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium last year and watched other young riders in the Yamaha experience. Selection for the BLU CRU program is based on riders owning and competing on a Yamaha YZ65 while demonstrating commitment, consistency and dedication within the sport. The Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup provides riders aged nine to 12 with a unique opportunity to race alongside the country's biggest supercross events while enjoying behind-the-scenes access to professional Yamaha teams. The program is designed to give young competitors and their families a taste of what life is like as part of a factory racing outfit. With the countdown now on to the event, Sonny has stepped up his preparation, training on supercross tracks with coaches Andy Stibbard of Forbes, Blake Fox of Dubbo and Aaron Rankmore from MXRD Dubbo. His mum Cat said the family had been overwhelmed by the support Sonny has received throughout the year. They thanked local sponsors Jelbarts Tyrepower Forbes, Loomzeys Fish and Fix, Stibbard's Mechanical, Curreys Mechanical, and Michael Robinson's Real Estate and FLA for helping Sonny pursue his racing ambitions. Sonny will travel to Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium on 28 November to compete, with family and supporters making the trip to cheer him on. The event will be livestreamed nationally on 7Plus, giving locals the chance to watch the action and cheer him on.