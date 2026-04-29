Forbes Squash and Sporting Club began our Autumn Competition last week.

Grading was based on results from previous competitions etc.

Play is on Thursday evenings over 10 weeks before semis and finals and hits off at 6pm.

Any enquiries, contact club President T J Markwort (0429 381 276).

Results from Thursday 23 April

Court One: A close margin of 30 points to 33 was the result of Pipers versus Krosses.

Deft and disciplined’ Darryn versed ‘Sweet shooter’ Jay in a super showdown, where amazing shots and tireless retrieving stretched the match to five enthralling sets until Darryn snatched the fifth set a close 16-14.

Dan Bayley v Cooper Jones 6-1, Wayne Bilsborough v sub Will Markwort in a five set feast. Will won sets one and three 15-12, 15-11 but Wayne won the fifth 15-8.

Relentless runner Max Ridley beat David West 6-1 but teammate Hunter Bilsborough lost to Lawry Brayne 1-6, Jacob Cannon v Anthony Trotter 2-5, Greg Ridge v Henry Willis 5-2, Charlie Newton v Noah Brown 1-6, and 6 points to Ollie Bayley.

Court two: Krosses v Dawes 27 points to 28. Not much in that one folks.

Henry v Oli 6-1, Jono Cannon v Alex Doyle 1-6, Will Markwort v Chris McQuie 6-1, Cam Dale v Mark Webb no game, Weivan Huang v Sandy Patterson 1-6.

Dennis Haynes was two sets up against Deb Bryant but Debbie's excellent lobs and boasts put a spanner in the works taking the third set 15-12 then Denn managed a fourth set win, only just though 15-13.

Court three: Shaws v Jones 28 to a massive 35.

Jake v sub Darryn Piper 1-6, Sam Hornery lost set one 12-15 to superb court coverage by Georgia Lane but he hit back and nailed the next three sets 15s to Georgia’s 8,4, 8.

Austen Brown followed Sam’s efforts losing one to Brendon Allegri but winning three sets for a 5-2 victory and hard hitter Scott Webb did ditto 5-2 against his long time rival cagy Pete Cowhan.

Tim Coombs and Lindy Cowhan lost 2-5 to Blair Thomas and Tim Welsh.

T-Jay Markwort v Lucas Jones 1-6, Robey McMillan v Nate Markwort 1-6 and Nixon Scott v Hudson Scott 6-1.

This week’s draw: Team 2 v 3, 1 v 6, 4 v 5.