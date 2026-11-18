SQUASH By DROP SHOT! The Thursday night of 12 November 12 began our last event for the year, the Short Summer competition. Being a five week social comp we can relax, enjoy a run around the court and some well earned refreshments. We can share a joke or two and brag about our performances throughout the squash year or dream on what might have been. There will be some very entertaining top line matches with a high level of skill including Jay J Kross and his Australian-ranked son Henry, Darryn Piper, Jake Shaw, Regan Acret and Sam Hornery. We’ll be missing some regular players due to the bumper harvest taking place, we wish them all the best with that and they’ll be back next year. Now, results for our first night of play with only one match not played: Court one: Acrets v J Krosses 14 points to 21. Regan v Jay 1-6, Will Markwort v Chris McQuie was a full throttle five setter which went both ways;15-10, 15-13, 12-15, 3-15 and then Will came home strong to win 15-6, Claire Bayley v Tim Coombs 2-5, v Greg Ridge 6-1 and Ollie Bayley v Sam Webb 1-6. Court two: H Krosses v Shaws 20 to 15. Henry v Jake 6-1, Mark Webb v Dan Bayley 1-6, Dennis Haynes v Alex Bayley 1-6 where the second set stretched out to 18-20, Artie Kross v T J Markwort 6-1 and Noah Brown v Ian Perrin 6-1. Court three: Hornerys v Pipers 10 to 18. Sam v Darryn 1-6, George Lane v Blaire Thomas 6-1, Lawry Brayne v John Ridley no game, Sebastion Markwort v Ken Bryant 1-6 and sub Ollie Bayley v Eadie Kross. Eadie won the first set 15-6 but Ollie hit back in set two 15-10, not to be outgunned Eadie claimed the next set 15-11 and went on to take the match in the fourth set 15-10. What a great effort by these two very promising juniors both both so keen and full of potential.