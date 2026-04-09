The Forbes Tennis Club have finalised their Tuesday night Summer comp and the winners are Making up the Numbers.

Eleven teams competed this year and - once all had played each other once - the tournament split into two divisions.

The winners of Division 1 were Making up the Numbers – Rodney Stewart, Christine Cogswell, Lara Stibbard, Alex Doyle, Rachel Eagles and Damo Price.

The tunners up were Mid Court Crisis – Shannon Nash, John Monk, Dan Sweeney and Charlie Goodsell.

The Division 2 winners were No Strings Attached – Hannah Nixon, Nick Toole, Marianne, Bradman and Marcus Hardy.

The runners up were the Net Ninjas, Spud Trotter, Scott Webb, Dan Bayley, Jonno Webb, Clair Bayley and Mitch Doyle.

There were some very close matches over the last few weeks.

The final night of tennis was followed by presentations to the prize winners and drinks and nibbles.

Pickleball will be played on Thursday nights at 7pm.

There will be social tennis on a Tuesday night. Starts at 6.30pm with a sausage sizzle to start. Cost $10.

Intertown dates are as follows:

24 May at West Wyalong

14 June at Forbes

12 July at Cowra

30 August at Grenfell