Forbes Public School had a wonderful swimming carnival on Friday, 13 February.

Students ages 8-12 years competed in 25, 50, 100 and 200 meter races, relays as well as shallow end and small pool activities.

House groups competed in a War Cry Battle which was won by Kurrajong and all day loud cheering could be heard from the stands.

A huge thank you to the Forbes Pool, FPS staff, parent volunteers and Forbes High students for helping conduct a successful day.

The relay race between staff, parents and students was a highlight.

Congratulations to the winning house Mallee and individual champions Jack Pointon, Sadie Dooley, Miles Turner, Ruby Ridley, Sam Webb, Zoe Stephenson (see image).

Incredibly Jack Pointon broke a 45-year-old record previously held by Chris Nock in 1980.

The record for the 12 years 50 metre freestyle was 33:00 seconds and Jack did 32.44 seconds which is fantastic.

Chris still has three records remaining (Open 100 metre freestyle, Senior 50 metre breaststroke, Senior 50 metre butterfly all from 1980) and Jack holds two. Congratulations to Jack.

Miles Turner had an outstanding day in the pool breaking two records. In the boys 11 years breaststroke he did a 45.96 seconds beating Jakieal Ware’s 2020 record of 46.36 seconds.

In the 200 metre individual medley event Miles did a 3:12:64 minutes breaking Leo Dwyer’s 2024 time 3:15:02 - what a brilliant swim Miles, well done.

FPS Swimming Team with coach Nick Turner training for the Condobolin Trials.

From this qualifying carnival, first and second in each event and fastest four junior and senior swimmers go through to Condobolin on Friday 6 March to trial for the Lachlan PSSA Swimming Team. First, second and third at Condobolin qualify to go to Dubbo on Thursday 26 March to trial for the Western PSSA team. Good luck to all competitors.