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Take the greens for tournament

<p>Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford, Scott McKellar, Viv Russell, Shane Bolam, Pat O\\u2019Neill, Jason Howell in Sunday\\'s major fours game.</p>\\n
<p>Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford, Scott McKellar, Viv Russell, Shane Bolam, Pat O\\u2019Neill, Jason Howell in Sunday\\'s major fours game.</p>\\n

Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford, Scott McKellar, Viv Russell, Shane Bolam, Pat O’Neill, Jason Howell in Sunday's major fours game.

News and results from Forbes Sports and Rec Club aka The Bowlie
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

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